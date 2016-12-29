Tópicos: Entretención | Cine Aumentar tamaño Disminuír tamaño

Celebridades lamentan el fallecimiento de Debbie Reynolds

Cientos de mensajes se publicaron en las plataformas digitales, después de que se conociera la noticia.

Zoe Saldana, Ron Pearlman, Brie Larson y Miley Cyrus, fueron algunos de los que entregaron su pésame.

Publicado: | Autor: Cooperativa.cl
Apenas un día después de que falleciera su hija Carrie Ficher, dejó de existir la actriz y una de las últimas integrantes de la "realeza de Hollywood" Debbie Reynolds dejó de existir.

Como ya es usual en estas circunstancias, una vez más se dio el ritual en que múltiples celebridades han lamentado el reciente fallecimiento a través de las redes sociales.

Desde figuras actuales de Hollywood hasta artistas y otras entidades relevantes de la cultura, han publicado cientos de mensajes para horar la memoria de Reynolds en sus cuentas oficiales, destacando su aporte al cine y la música de antaño y de la actualidad.

Zoe Saldana, Miley Cyrus, Larry King, Brie Larson, Ron Pearlman y Mia Farrow, entre otros, entregaron su pésame en las plataformas digitales.

Las publicaciones se pueden revisar más abajo:

