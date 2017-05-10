Muere el actor Michael Parks a los 77 años
La trágica noticia la informó su amigo Kevin Smith a través de sus redes sociales.
El actor alcanzó relevancia mundial al trabajar con el director Quentin Tarantino.
El actor estadounidense Michael Parks murió a la edad de 77 años, según informó Kevin Smith, director de cine y amigo íntimo del fallecido artista.
El cineasta anunció la trágica noticia a través de su cuenta de Instagra y Twitter. "Odio reportar que mi musa cinematográfica, #michaelparks ha fallecido. Michael era, y seguirá siendo para siempre, el mejor actor a quien he conocido" detalló en un improvisado comunicado el autor de "Clerks", donde no se aclaran las causas de su deceso.
"Él elevó cualquier película o programa de televisión en el que estuvo y a cualquier director con el que trabajó. Fui bendecido al poder trabajar con un genio de verdad. Pero, realmente, me siento afortunado tan sólo de haberlo conocido" agregó Smith, quien trabajó junto a Parks en "Red State" y "Tusk".
El intérprete cosechó una larga carrera en la industria cinematográfica, alcanzando a trabajar en más de 70 filmes. Alcanzó relevancia mundial por su estrecha relación con Quentin Tarantino, realizador con quien compartió set en cintas como "Crepúsculo al amanecer", "Kill Bill Vol. 1", "Kill Bill Vol. 2" y "Django". También formó parte de "Twin Peaks", serie creada por David Lynch y que se encuentra pronta a estrenar su tercera temporada.
I hate to report that my cinematic muse #michaelparks has passed away. Michael was, and will likely forever remain, the best actor I've ever known. I wrote both #RedState and @tuskthemovie FOR Parks, I loved his acting so much. He was, hands-down, the most incredible thespian I ever had the pleasure to watch perform. And Parks brought out the absolute best in me every time he got near my set. From the moment I saw him steal the opening scene of #fromdusktildawn at an advance screening at the Sunset 5 back in the mid-90's, I said to @samosier "Could you imagine what it must be like to work with a Yoda of acting like that guy? I gotta write for him one day." It took me 15 years but my dream came true on Red State (for which Parks won Best Actor at the @sitgesfestival) and then again years later with #tusk. Only Michael Parks could have delivered the line "Is man indeed a walrus at heart?" and make it scary as fuck. My favorite memory of Michael is watching him and #johnnydepp act with and at each other, like a couple of dueling wizards, in their shared scene in Tusk. Parks was in Heaven that day, sharing the screen with another brilliant actor and creating an unforgettable performance. He elevated any flick or TV show he was in and elevated every director he ever acted for. I was so fucking blessed to have worked with this bonafide genius. But really, I was just lucky to have known him at all. My heart goes out to James (Michael's son), Oriana (Michael's wife), Quentin Tarantino (Michael's biggest fan) and any movie or music lover who was ever dazzled by the talents of Michael Parks. Farewell, old friend. I'll see you farther along... #KevinSmith #actor #genius #rip #walrusyes
Desde Facebook:
