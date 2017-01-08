La noche de este domingo es la entrega de los Globos de Oro 2017, ceremonia que se realiza en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Angeles, que tiene a Jimmy Fallon como presentador.

"Neruda" de Pablo Larraín es candidata a Mejor Película Extranjera, donde compite contra "Elle" (Francia), "The Salesman" (Irán/Francia), "Toni Erdmann" (Alemania/Austria), "Divines" (Francia/Qatar).

Además, la actriz Natalie Portam, que protagoniza "Jackie" que también dirige Larraín, compite en la categoría de Mejor Actriz en una Película Dramática, donde peleará el galardón contra Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Isabelle Huppert y Ruth Negga.

Entre las favoritas destaca el musical "La La Land" con siete nominaciones, seguido por los dramas "Moonlight", con seis, y "Manchester by the Sea", con cinco.

Nominados en Cine:

Mejor película de drama:

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

Mejor película musical o de comedia:

"20th Century Women"

"Deadpool"

"Florence Foster Jerkins"

"La La Land"

"Sing Street"

Mejor director:

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"

Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Mejor actriz en drama:

Amy Adams, "Arrival"

"Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane"

Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Ruth Negga, "Loving"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Mejor actor en drama:

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Joel Edgerton, "Loving"

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington, "Fences"

Mejor actriz, musical o comedia:

Annette Bening, "20th Century Women"

Lily Collins, "Rules Don't Apply"

Hailee Steinfeld, "The Edge of Seventeen"

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jerkins"

Mejor actor, musical o comedia:

Colin Farrell, "The Lobster"

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jerkins"

Jonah Hill, "War Dogs"

Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool"

Mejor actriz de reparto:

Viola Davis, "Fences"

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

Mejor actor de reparto:

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

Simon Helberg, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Dev Patel, "Lion"

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals"

Mejor película en lengua extranjera:

"Divines" (Francia)

"Elle" (Francia)

"Neruda" (Chile)

"The Salesman" (Irán, Francia)

"Toni Erdmann" (Alemania)

Mejor cinta animada:

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"Sing"

"Zootopia"

Mejor guión:

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Taylor Sheridan, "Hell or High Water"

Mejor música original:

Nicholas Britell, "Moonlight"

Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land"

Johann Johannsson, "Arrival"

Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka, "Lion"

Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch, "Hidden Figures"

Mejor canción original:

"Can't Stop the Feeling!" de "Trolls" (Música y letra: Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, Shellback);

"City of Stars" de "La La Land" (Música: Justin Hurwitz. Letra: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul)

"Faith" de "Sing" (Música y letra: Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder, Francis Farewell Starlight)

"Gold" de "Gold" (Música y letra: Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton, Iggy Pop)

"How Far I'll Go" de Moana (Música y letra: Lin-Manuel Miranda).

Nominados en Televisión:

Mejor serie de drama:

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"Stranger Things"

"This is Us"

"Westworld"

Mejor actriz, serie de drama:

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Winona Ryder, "Stranger Things"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

Mejor actor, serie de drama:

Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"

Bob Odenkirk, "Bettr Call Saul"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Live Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Billy Bob Thorton, "Goliath"

Mejor serie de comedia o musical:

"Atlanta"

"Black-ish"

"Mozart in the Jungle"

"Transparent"

"Veep"

Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical:

Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Sarah Jessica Parker, "Divorce"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Gina Rodríguez, "Jane The Virgin"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical:

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Gael García Bernal, "Mozart in the Jungle"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Nick Nolte, "Graves"

Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"

Mejor miniserie o película:

"American Crime"

"The Dresser"

"The Night Manager"

"The Night of"

"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Mejor actriz, miniserie o película:

Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"

Riley Keough, "The Girlfriend Experience"

Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Charlotte Rampling, "London Spy"

Kerry Washington, "Confirmation"

Mejor actor, miniserie o película:

Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"

Bryan Cranston, "All the Way"

Tom Hiddleston, "The Night Manager"

John Turturro, "The Night Of"

Courtney B. Vance, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, miniserie o película:

Olivia Colman, "The Night Manager"

Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"

Chrissy Metz, "This is Us"

Mandy Moore, "This is Us"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Mejor actor de reparto, serie, miniserie o película:

Sterling K. Brown, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Hugh Laurie, "The Night Manager"

John Lithgow, "The Crown"

Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"

John Travolta, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"