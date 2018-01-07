Los Globos de Oro celebran su edición número 75
"Big Little Lies" y "Tres anuncios por un crimen" celebraron con creces.
La chilena "Una Mujer Fantástica" no pudo quedarse con el galardón.
En la ciudad de Los Angeles se celebró la edición número 75 de los Globos de Oro, galardones que buscan destacar a lo mejor del cine y la televisión en el último año.
La gran ganadora de la noche fue "Tres anuncios por un crimen" ("Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri") al quedarse con los premios a Mejor película drama, Mejor Guión, Mejor actor de reparto (Sam Rockwell) y Mejor actriz dramática (Frances McDorman).
El mexicano Guillermo del Toro se quedó con el premio a Mejor Director por "The Shape of Water" La cinta además obtuvo el premio a Mejor Banda Sonora.
El actor James Franco recibió su primer Globo de Oro en la categoría de Mejor Actor Musical o Comedia por su papel de Tommy Wiseau en "The Disaster Artist". Mientras que el premio a Mejor Actriz Musical o Comedia recayó en Saoirse Ronan por su trabajo en "Lady Bird".
En los apartados de drama, Gary Oldman se llevó la estatuilla de Mejor actor dramático por interpretar al ex primer ministro británico Winston Churchill en "Darkest Hour", mientras Frances McDormand se quedó con el premio a Mejor actriz dramática por "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".
Uno de los momentos más emotivos de la ceremonia se produjo cuando el actor Kirk Douglas, de 101 años, apareció en el escenario junto a su nuera Catherine Zeta-Jones. Los aplausos de la noche se los llevó la presentadora Oprah Winfrey gracias a su potente discurso que dio la vuelta al mundo.
En el apartado de Mejor Serie de TV Drama se impuso "The Handmaid's Tale", producción que además alcanzó el premio a Mejor Actriz de TV Drama gracias a Elisabeth Moss.
Por su parte "Big Little Lies" se impuso en las categorías de Mejor Actriz (Nicole Kidman), Mejor Actriz de reparto (Laura Dern), Mejor Actor de Reparto (Alexander Skarsgard) y Mejor Serie limitada o película para TV, convirtiéndose en la producción más ganadora de la noche.
Ewan McGregor ("Fargo"), Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") y Sterling K. Brown ("This is us") también obtuvieron galardones en las categorías de series.
Por otro lado la chilena "Una Mujer Fantástica" no pudo imponerse en la categoría de Mejor Película Extranjera y cayó ante la alemana "In the Fade".
subir Lista de nominados
CINE
Mejor Película (Drama)
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor actor (Drama)
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Mejor actriz (Drama)
Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Mejor actriz de reparto
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Mejor actor de reparto
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Guión
La forma del agua
Lady Bird
The Post: los oscuros secretos del Pentágono
Tres avisos por un crimen, Missouri
Apuesta maestra
Mejor Banda Sonora
Carter Burwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood – Phantom Thread
John Williams – The Post
Hans Zimmer – Dunkirk
Mejor Canción Original
"Home" (Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter, and Nick Monson) – Ferdinand
"Mighty River" (Raphael Saadiq, Mary J. Blige, and Taura Stinson) – Mudbound
"Remember Me" (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez) – Coco
"The Star" (Mariah Carey and Marc Shaiman) – The Star
"This Is Me" (Benj Pasek and Justin Paul) – The Greatest Showman
Mejor Película (Comedia/Musical)
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Mejor actor principal (Musical /Comedia)
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Mejor actriz principal (Musical/Comedia)
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Mejor Director
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Mejor película extranjera
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Mejor actor (Drama)
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Mejor actriz (Drama)
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mejor comedia
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Mejor actor (Musical/Comedia)
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick
William H. Macy – Shameless
Eric McCormack – Will & Grace
Mejor actriz (Musical/Comedia)
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Alison Brie – Glow
Issa Rae – Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Frankie Shaw – SMILF
Mejor Miniserie
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Mejor actor en miniserie
Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law – The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Geoffrey Rush – Genius
Mejor actriz en miniserie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Mejor actor secundario en miniserie
Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
David Thewlis – Fargo
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
Mejor actriz secundaria en miniserie
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Mejor película animada
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Coco
Loving Vincent
Desde Facebook:
Guía de uso: Este es un espacio de libertad y por ello te pedimos aprovecharlo, para que tu opinión forme parte del debate público que día a día se da en la red. Esperamos que tus comentarios se den en un ánimo de sana convivencia y respeto, y nos reservamos el derecho de eliminar el contenido que consideremos no apropiado