Los Globos de Oro celebran su edición número 75

En la ciudad de Los Angeles se celebró la edición número 75 de los Globos de Oro, galardones que buscan destacar a lo mejor del cine y la televisión en el último año.

La gran ganadora de la noche fue "Tres anuncios por un crimen" ("Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri") al quedarse con los premios a Mejor película drama, Mejor Guión, Mejor actor de reparto (Sam Rockwell) y Mejor actriz dramática (Frances McDorman).

El mexicano Guillermo del Toro se quedó con el premio a Mejor Director por "The Shape of Water" La cinta además obtuvo el premio a Mejor Banda Sonora.

El actor James Franco recibió su primer Globo de Oro en la categoría de Mejor Actor Musical o Comedia por su papel de Tommy Wiseau en "The Disaster Artist". Mientras que el premio a Mejor Actriz Musical o Comedia recayó en Saoirse Ronan por su trabajo en "Lady Bird".

En los apartados de drama, Gary Oldman se llevó la estatuilla de Mejor actor dramático por interpretar al ex primer ministro británico Winston Churchill en "Darkest Hour", mientras Frances McDormand se quedó con el premio a Mejor actriz dramática por "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".

Uno de los momentos más emotivos de la ceremonia se produjo cuando el actor Kirk Douglas, de 101 años, apareció en el escenario junto a su nuera Catherine Zeta-Jones. Los aplausos de la noche se los llevó la presentadora Oprah Winfrey gracias a su potente discurso que dio la vuelta al mundo.

En el apartado de Mejor Serie de TV Drama se impuso "The Handmaid's Tale", producción que además alcanzó el premio a Mejor Actriz de TV Drama gracias a Elisabeth Moss.

Por su parte "Big Little Lies" se impuso en las categorías de Mejor Actriz (Nicole Kidman), Mejor Actriz de reparto (Laura Dern), Mejor Actor de Reparto (Alexander Skarsgard) y Mejor Serie limitada o película para TV, convirtiéndose en la producción más ganadora de la noche.

Ewan McGregor ("Fargo"), Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") y Sterling K. Brown ("This is us") también obtuvieron galardones en las categorías de series.

Por otro lado la chilena "Una Mujer Fantástica" no pudo imponerse en la categoría de Mejor Película Extranjera y cayó ante la alemana "In the Fade".

Lista de nominados

CINE

Mejor Película (Drama)

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor actor (Drama)

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Mejor actriz (Drama)

Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Mejor actriz de reparto

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Guión

La forma del agua

Lady Bird

The Post: los oscuros secretos del Pentágono

Tres avisos por un crimen, Missouri

Apuesta maestra

Mejor Banda Sonora

Carter Burwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood – Phantom Thread

John Williams – The Post

Hans Zimmer – Dunkirk

Mejor Canción Original

"Home" (Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter, and Nick Monson) – Ferdinand

"Mighty River" (Raphael Saadiq, Mary J. Blige, and Taura Stinson) – Mudbound

"Remember Me" (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez) – Coco

"The Star" (Mariah Carey and Marc Shaiman) – The Star

"This Is Me" (Benj Pasek and Justin Paul) – The Greatest Showman

Mejor Película (Comedia/Musical)

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Mejor actor principal (Musical /Comedia)

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Mejor actriz principal (Musical/Comedia)

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Mejor Director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Mejor película extranjera

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Mejor actor (Drama)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Mejor actriz (Drama)

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mejor comedia

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Mejor actor (Musical/Comedia)

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Aziz Ansari – Master of None

Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick

William H. Macy – Shameless

Eric McCormack – Will & Grace

Mejor actriz (Musical/Comedia)

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Alison Brie – Glow

Issa Rae – Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Frankie Shaw – SMILF

Mejor Miniserie

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Mejor actor en miniserie

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law – The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Geoffrey Rush – Genius

Mejor actriz en miniserie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Mejor actor secundario en miniserie

Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

David Thewlis – Fargo

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Christian Slater – Mr. Robot

Mejor actriz secundaria en miniserie

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Mejor película animada

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Coco

Loving Vincent