Músicos lloran repentina partida de Chris Cornell

El mundo de la música y las artes ha reaccionado al repentino fallecimiento del cantante Chris Cornell la madrugada de este jueves.

Desde antiguos clásicos como Jimmy Page y Elton John, hasta contemporáneos suyos como Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction) y el baterista Mike Portnoy: así han sido las condolencias expresadas en redes sociales.

Page, ex guitarrista de Led Zeppelin, calificó a Cornell como un artista "increíblemente talentoso" e hizo notar su juventud al momento de su muerte.

Por su parte, Sir Elton John dijo estar "shockeado y muy triste por la repentina muerte de Chris Cornell, un gran cantante, compositor y el hombre más cariñoso que conozco".

"Gran artista y cantante. Este es otro golpe", escribió el británico Billy Idol, mientras el guitarrista de Aerosmith, Joe Perry, dijo que "el mundo tuvo una gran pérdida".

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

Wow...this one is shocking. Chris Cornell was one of the benchmark vocalists of our generation...devastating loss. #RIPChrisCornell pic.twitter.com/x3F9rptL0D — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) May 18, 2017

Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017

Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017

So very very sad that we lost another beautifully gifted human today .. RIP brother #chriscornell🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/5MGCq0iEok — Glenn Hughes (@glenn_hughes) May 18, 2017

A mutual friend called me and tells me my bro passed away. #RIPChrisCornell You are a great artist Love to Vicki and fam @nilerodgers pic.twitter.com/FhG0fhT0q1 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 18, 2017

#scary. I remember @chriscornell on tour with us so long ago. Remember drinking beer after the Melvins. Always thought we'd meet again RIP — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 18, 2017