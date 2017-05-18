Músicos lloran repentina partida de Chris Cornell
Jimmy Page, Dave Navarro, y Elton John han expresado su pesar por la muerte del artista.
El ex Soundgarden y Audioslave falleció a los 52 años.
El mundo de la música y las artes ha reaccionado al repentino fallecimiento del cantante Chris Cornell la madrugada de este jueves.
Desde antiguos clásicos como Jimmy Page y Elton John, hasta contemporáneos suyos como Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction) y el baterista Mike Portnoy: así han sido las condolencias expresadas en redes sociales.
Page, ex guitarrista de Led Zeppelin, calificó a Cornell como un artista "increíblemente talentoso" e hizo notar su juventud al momento de su muerte.
Por su parte, Sir Elton John dijo estar "shockeado y muy triste por la repentina muerte de Chris Cornell, un gran cantante, compositor y el hombre más cariñoso que conozco".
"Gran artista y cantante. Este es otro golpe", escribió el británico Billy Idol, mientras el guitarrista de Aerosmith, Joe Perry, dijo que "el mundo tuvo una gran pérdida".
RIP Chris Cornell— Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017
Incredibly Talented
Incredibly Young
Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz
SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP— Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017
Wow...this one is shocking. Chris Cornell was one of the benchmark vocalists of our generation...devastating loss. #RIPChrisCornell pic.twitter.com/x3F9rptL0D— Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) May 18, 2017
Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017
Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg— Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017
Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH— Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017
So very very sad that we lost another beautifully gifted human today .. RIP brother #chriscornell🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/5MGCq0iEok— Glenn Hughes (@glenn_hughes) May 18, 2017
A mutual friend called me and tells me my bro passed away. #RIPChrisCornell You are a great artist Love to Vicki and fam @nilerodgers pic.twitter.com/FhG0fhT0q1— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 18, 2017
#scary. I remember @chriscornell on tour with us so long ago. Remember drinking beer after the Melvins. Always thought we'd meet again RIP— Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 18, 2017
Chris Cornell was a gentleman and a true artist. Barbara, Michael and the entire Bond family mourn this tragic loss. pic.twitter.com/lLhz87LPyG— James Bond (@007) May 18, 2017
Desde Facebook:
