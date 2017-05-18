Tópicos: Entretención | Música Aumentar tamaño Disminuír tamaño

Músicos lloran repentina partida de Chris Cornell

Jimmy Page, Dave Navarro, y Elton John han expresado su pesar por la muerte del artista.

El ex Soundgarden y Audioslave falleció a los 52 años.

Publicado: | Autor: Cooperativa.cl
Comentar
Llévatelo: Embeber Link Imprimir
ATON

El mundo de la música y las artes ha reaccionado al repentino fallecimiento del cantante Chris Cornell la madrugada de este jueves.

Desde antiguos clásicos como Jimmy Page y Elton John, hasta contemporáneos suyos como Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction) y el baterista Mike Portnoy: así han sido las condolencias expresadas en redes sociales.

Page, ex guitarrista de Led Zeppelin, calificó a Cornell como un artista "increíblemente talentoso" e hizo notar su juventud al momento de su muerte.

Por su parte, Sir Elton John dijo estar "shockeado y muy triste por la repentina muerte de Chris Cornell, un gran cantante, compositor y el hombre más cariñoso que conozco".

"Gran artista y cantante. Este es otro golpe", escribió el británico Billy Idol, mientras el guitarrista de Aerosmith, Joe Perry, dijo que "el mundo tuvo una gran pérdida".

Llévatelo: Embeber Link Imprimir

Desde Facebook:

Guía de uso: Este es un espacio de libertad y por ello te pedimos aprovecharlo, para que tu opinión forme parte del debate público que día a día se da en la red. Esperamos que tus comentarios se den en un ánimo de sana convivencia y respeto, y nos reservamos el derecho de eliminar el contenido que consideremos no apropiado

Ver Comentarios

Publicar en su sitio


Copie este código (Ctrl+C) e insértelo en su página web para publicar este contenido en ella