Bruno Mars fue el gran ganador de los Grammy 2018

La edición 60° de los Premios Grammy dejó a Bruno Mars como el gran ganador de la noche.

El cantante arrasó en las principales categorías: Mejor Álbum, Mejor Canción y Mejor Grabación.

Así, le arrebató los lugares a Kendrick Lamar, que con "DAMN" estaba llamado a ser uno de los grandes victoriosos. Finalmente, se conformó en la categoría rap.

Por su parte, "Despacito" de Luis Fonsi no pudo imponerse.

Acá las principales categorías:

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

"Redbone", Childish Gambino

"Despacito", Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee junto a Justin Bieber

"The Story of O.J.", Jay Z

"HUMBLE", Kendrick Lamar

"24K Magic", Bruno Mars

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

"Awaken, My Love!", Childish Gambino

"4:44",Jay Z

"DAMN", Kendrick Lamar

"Melodrama", Lorde

"24K Magic". Bruno Mars

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

"Despacito", Luis Fonsi

"4:44", Jay Z

"Issues",Julia Michaels

"1-800-273-8255", Logic

"That's What I Like", Bruno Mars

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

MEJOR POP PERFORMANCE

Kelly Clarkson, "Love So Soft"

Kesha, "Praying"

Lady Gaga, "Million Reasons"

Pink, "What About Us"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

MEJOR ÁLBUM URBAN CONTEMPORANEO

6lack, "Free 6lack"

Childish Gambino, A"waken, My Love!"

Khalid, "American Teen"

SZA, "Ctrl"

The Weeknd, "Starboy"

MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY

Kenny Chesney, "Cosmic Hallelujah"

Lady Antebellum, "Heart Break"

Little Big Town, "The Breaker"

Thomas Rhett, "Life Changes"

Chris Stapleton, "From a Room: Volume 1"

MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO

Alex Cuba, "Lo Único Constante"

Juanes, "Mis Planes Son Amarte"

La Santa Cecilia, "Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México", 2017

Natalia Lafourcade, "Musas" (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)

Shakira, "El Dorado"

MEJOR CANCIÓN PARA VISUAL MEDIA

"City of Stars," "La La Land"

"How Far I'll Go", "Moana"

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever", "Fifty Shades Darker"

"Never Give Up, "Lion"

"Stand Up for Something", "Marshall".

MEJOR ÁLBUM CONTEMPORANEO INSTRUMENTAL

The Jerry Douglas Band, "What If"

Alex Han, "Spirit"

Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge, "Mount Royal"

Jeff Lorber Fusion, "Prototype"

Antonio Sanchez, "Bad Hombre"

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK

Metallica, "Atlas, Rise!"

K.Flay, "Blood in the Cut"

Nothing More, "Go to War"

Foo Fighters, "Run"

Avenged Sevenfold, "The Stage"

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

Mastodon, "Emperor of Sand"

Metallica, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct"

Nothing More, "The Stories We Tell Ourselves"

Queens of the Stone Age, "Villains"

The War on Drugs, "A Deeper Understanding"

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

Arcade Fire, "Everything Now"

Gorillaz, "Humanz"

LCD Soundsystem, "American Dream"

Father John Misty, "Pure Comedy"

The National, "Sleep Well Beast"

BORACIÓN EN RAP

6lack – "Prblms"

GoldLink featuring Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy – "Crew"

Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé – "Family Feud"

Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna – "Loyalty"

SZA featuring Travis Scott – "Love Galore"