El homenaje de Tom Morello a Víctor Jara
El músico se presentó junto a Prophets of Rage anoche en el Movistar Arena.
Ana Tijoux fue una de las invitadas al concierto.
Anoche Prophets of Rage se presentó ante más de seis mil personas en el Movistar Arena de Santiago y Tom Morello lució un llamativo mensaje en la parte de atrás de su guitarra: "Justicia Víctor Jara".
A través de su cuenta en Instagram, el músico destacó al fallecido cantautor "el 'Bob Dylan de Latinoamérica', enormemente popular por su catálogo de canciones, muchas de ellas sobre temas de justicia social".
"Él es una leyenda y un héroes en todo el tercer mundo y tu deberías revisar su música", añadió.
El guitarrista también compartió una imagen de Ana Tijoux, "rapera chilena, activista, intelectual, amante del whisky e increíble mamá", y a quien invitaron a cantar "Seven natin army".
Representing for one of my all time heroes #VictorJara. He was the "Bob Dylan Of Latin America," hugely popular for his excellent catalog of songs, many of which had social justice themes. After the CIA backed fascist coup against the democratically elected socialist government of #SalvadorAllende in 1973 'dissidents' were rounded up and warehoused in Santiago Stadium. Victor was recognized and the fascists smashed his hands to bloody pulps with a hammer, laughed, and said "Now try to play one of your communist songs!" Defiantly Victor stood before the assembled prisoners/dissidents and sang his last song. He was murdered by the fascists shortly thereafter. No one has ever been brought to justice for the crime. He's a legend and hero throughout the Third World and you should check out his music. #justiciaforvictorjara @prophetsofrage
