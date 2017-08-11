Dwayne Johnson dijo adiós a uno de sus icónicos tatuajes
El ex campeón de la WWE cubrió el mítico Brahma Bull con un nuevo diseño.
Este tatuaje representa un cambió en la vida del "campeón del pueblo".
El ex luchador de la WWE Dwayne Johnson, conocido históricamente dentro del ring como "The Rock", decidió dejar atrás a uno de sus incónicos tatuajes: el Brahma Bull.
El "campeón del pueblo" habría iniciado este nuevo proceso el pasado martes, cuando el tatuador Nikko Hurtado se disponía a trabajar en el nuevo diseño. En un video publicado en Instagram, Johnson declaró sentirse muy "agradecido" por todo lo entregado por su fiel compañero a lo largo de dos décadas, donde cosechó grandes éxitos en la empresa de entretenimiento deportivo.
Luego de una sesión de 22 horas, el resultado del nuevo tatuaje habla por sí solo y evidencia el cambio en la vida del actor: "Las grietas y los grandes daños en el hueso que representan las duras lecciones de la vida que he aprendido a lo largo de los años, al igual que las cicatrices y las arrugas. Estoy muy agradecido de tenerlas porque son ganadas".
Según "The Rock", los cuernos del bovino apuntan hacia adelante para representar la "energía implacable" y "progreso". Además, el ojo del animal (el que antes era rojo) cuenta la historia de una "energía positivia" y "disruptiva". Para finalizar, Dwayne asumió que está "feliz de vivir la vida, aprender, evolucionar y crecer".
Evolution of the bull begins w/ @nikkohurtado. I've engrained this bull in my DNA for two decades. My core. Humbly, it's also become a symbol of strength, resilience, heart, power and defiance to so many people around the world. I got this tattoo when I was just a kid. Now I need it to reflect me as a man. All my ink is a rite of passage and spiritual and the MANA (power and spirit) has to be right before we begin. Mana is strong with world renowned Nikko. We talked for hours about the man I am today, compared to who I once was. And who I'll always be. We all desire to grow and evolve. The mana is right.. let the blood and pain begin. #EvolutionOfTheBull #WheresMyVicodin
Evolution of the bull. Blood, sweat & years. After 3 sessions and 22hrs of tattooing with world renowned @NikkoHurtado, the story's almost done.. Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life's hard lessons I've learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles - I'm so grateful to have 'em because they're earned. To the horns, not pointing up or out to the side, but pointing straight ahead representing relentless energy and forward progress. The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely and you'll find the life, energy, power and you'll feel the MANA (spirit). The eye tells the story of a disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe. Depending on the light and angle, sometimes the energy's subtle and sometimes it's glaring. But it's always alive and ready to disrupt the universe and love and protect my family and all things I love with intense passion and gratitude. Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing. And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe. #EvolutionOfTheBull #TheDisrupter #TheMana #NowLetsBreakOutTheTequila
