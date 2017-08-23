La dramática muerte de una estrella del fisicoculturismo en EE.UU.

Este martes falleció Dallas McCarver, una verdadera estrella del fisicoculturismo. Una de las hipótesis de la muerte apunta a que se asfixió con comida debido a un atragantamiento con la cena.

Según medios estadounidenses, el hecho ocurrió poco después de hacer una llamada a su novia, la estrella de WWE Dana Brooke. Un amigo de Dallas lo encontró inconsciente en su casa en Florida.

Su cuerpo, aún con vida, fue rápidamente trasladado al hospital donde no pudieron salvarlo. Horas antes de morir, Dallas había compartido unas imágenes en las que afirmaba estar en plena forma.

McCarver, de apenas 26 años, ganó numerosos premios. El último gran concurso en el que había participado fue el "Mister Olympia".

Su novia creó la fundación "Dallas McCarver", que abrió una cuenta en Gofund, para recolectar dinero para ir en ayuda de los niños menos favorecidos.

Brooke publicó su dolor en su cuenta de Twitter, donde recibió muchas muestras de apoyo:

Thank you so very much ! Just pray and stay strong that is what he would want https://t.co/XZJXCZyPUH