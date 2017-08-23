La dramática muerte de una estrella del fisicoculturismo en EE.UU.
Dallas McCraver tenía 26 años y falleció por asfixia.
Era pareja de una estrella de la WWE.
Este martes falleció Dallas McCarver, una verdadera estrella del fisicoculturismo. Una de las hipótesis de la muerte apunta a que se asfixió con comida debido a un atragantamiento con la cena.
Según medios estadounidenses, el hecho ocurrió poco después de hacer una llamada a su novia, la estrella de WWE Dana Brooke. Un amigo de Dallas lo encontró inconsciente en su casa en Florida.
Su cuerpo, aún con vida, fue rápidamente trasladado al hospital donde no pudieron salvarlo. Horas antes de morir, Dallas había compartido unas imágenes en las que afirmaba estar en plena forma.
McCarver, de apenas 26 años, ganó numerosos premios. El último gran concurso en el que había participado fue el "Mister Olympia".
Su novia creó la fundación "Dallas McCarver", que abrió una cuenta en Gofund, para recolectar dinero para ir en ayuda de los niños menos favorecidos.
Brooke publicó su dolor en su cuenta de Twitter, donde recibió muchas muestras de apoyo:
Thank you so very much ! Just pray and stay strong that is what he would want https://t.co/XZJXCZyPUH— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) 22 de agosto de 2017
❤️So here it goes, I'll try & be short-- aug 22 the lord received another angel, who happens 2 be my LIFE- MY Dallas the one WHO ONLY UNDERSTOOD ME! I can speak on the behalf of his family-- the love and support you all are showing for him & us is OVERWHELMING!! Dallas would always tell me "just keep swimming his little pengutimous (hippo mixed with penguin)" he would tell everyone the same -- just keep swimming, keep moving through life and he will be your angel above!! He had a way with making people laugh!! Dallas was an exceptional body builder, but I didn't see him for that .. I saw him for HIM AND HIS HEART!! He is the best individual I have ever met-- my ying to my yang.. finished my sentences and knew what I was thinking before I'd say it!! We had it all figured out - new WWE superstar "Big country" & "country strong" mixed tag team!!! -- you were my life , you are my life, I still smell u and feel ur presence, NEVER LEAVE MY SIDE -- like I have always asked; and u said NO NEVER Mrs. McCarver -- I had your back and I knew you had mine!! Your our angel-- STAYED TUNED FOR A NONPROFIT I have started -- and as well as a memorial service as details will be out soon! #rip #myangel #mydallas #dallasmccarver #dteam #raw #ifbb #bodybuilding #losingalovedone #myheart #wwe #justkeepswimming #soulmate #swolemate #bestfriend #love #pray #faith #staystrong
Desde Facebook:
