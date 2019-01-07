Modelo australiana fue encontrada muerta luego de dejar mensajes en redes
Annalise Braakensiek, de 46 años, era embajadora de una fundación contra el suicidio.
La actriz y modelo australiana Annalise Braakensiek, de 46 años, fue encontrada muerta en su casa de Sydney, luego de que la policía fuera llamada por amigos y familiares, quienes expresaron su preocupación por su paradero.
No hay circunstancias sospechosas ni participación de terceros en torno a la muerte de la mujer, que fue descubierta en una playa cuando tenía 16 años. De ahí saltó a la fama internacional en las pasarelas europeas y de EE.UU.
Braakensiek trabajó con varias organizaciones benéficas y se convirtió en embajadora del grupo de prevención del suicidio R U OK?, motivando a las personas a estar atentas con sus seres queridos, que podrían ser propensos a la depresión.
La modelo, que sufría de depresión, se separó en 2018 de su marido con quien llevaba 16 años de relación. En su cuenta de Instagram dejó varios posteos con mensajes preocupantes.
"Todo parece sentirse retorcido y al revés en este momento... Los desafíos de la vida han sido profundos, oscuros, difíciles, exigentes y aterradores, para mí y para muchos otros que conozco. ¡Pero hoy es un nuevo dia! 🌈🦋", fue uno de los recados.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Everything seems to feel twisted and upside down at the moment... am I right?!!!! Life’s challenges have been deep, dark, difficult, demanding and down right scary lately. For me and so many others I know. But today is a new day! 🌈🦋 and I’ve also had some of the best jobs, travels and experiences of my life this year for which I’m THAT grateful. So, here’s to happiness and light, endless possibilities and new beginnings!!!! 💫👌🦄🌼✨☀️🔥 I’ve just bought my own little beautiful space !!!! Out of my beloved Bondi 💔 (which has been my home since I first moved to Sydney as a young teenager) but into a new gorgeous area. New beginnings in every way whilst doing my best to mindfully continue to let go of what doesn’t serve me or my higher self well. Sheesh it’s hard work, just like practicing yoga and headstands ! But I know it’s good for me and ultimately all the pain and hard times are going to be a blessing 🙌 and here’s to looking at it all from a new perspective too 💫🌙Time to breathe in the new beginnings and let go of the old..... bring on 2019 already I say!!!! 💃❤️ 🌸👏⚡️🙌🌈💫💯❤️✅ Huge thanks to all of you who have carried me though this turbulent year. I can’t tag you all but you know who you are. I love you beyond. Huge thanks for all you supportive beautiful people who follow and support me via SM too. I know you can’t judge yourself by “likes” but they mean a lot, especially from my faraway friends and family. I’m sorry I haven’t had the resources to post as much as usual but now I have a home I will be able to again soon. And design jewellery. Create art. Cook @annalisewithlovelunch delicious healthy #glutenfree #meatfree meals, entertain under my own roof again ( and top of, helloooo rooftop parties here we come!) and laugh and love more than ever. Hell yasssss!!!!! 👏👏 but please know that every bit of support is deeply felt and appreciated, so obrigadaaaaaaaa 🙏🏼😻😘 gracias. Grazie mille. Arigato. Danke sehr 🙏🏼 #yoga mega inspiration and pic by the beautiful @nude_yogagirl #magical day your way 😘😘😘 #ruok #checkin #support #love
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
The answer is blowing in the wind...... Hanging in there by the hair on my chiny chin chin.... 😜 Sheesh it’s been a challenging year for so many of us, am I right?!?! My biggest challenge was not having my own home (for a year now)!!!!?!! As you know I L❤️VE to cook organic meat free @annalisewithlovelunch creations and I can not wait to get back into my own kitchen again in just a few weeks!!! 🚀 🌿 🌶 I am uber grateful for all the legends who have taken me under their wings this past year, and into their hearts and homes @gina_b21 and family especially. 🙏🏼💙 The rest you know who you are. I love you. Beyond. Including my bestie in heaven. A day doesn’t go by when I don’t think about you 😓 I don’t know what I’d do without you all 🙏🏼 And I promise as soon as I move into my new abode I’ll be back to cooking, sharing my new jewellery designs and being a general all round mega Vikingess! 💪 🦄🌈 In the meantime for all of you who have asked....as of next Wednesday I will be able to fulfill my signature jewellery design orders again!!!!!! #yay!!!! Just in time for Christmas 🎄 DM me re new designs not yet shown or up on my site and check out my jewellery gallery at link in bio and use my F&F code “mylovelies” for 25% discount .... sharing the love 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 And love the team who shot this campaign and can’t wait to shoot my new collection soon! 🙌🌈 📷 my talented sister @beccafitzgerald_photo Cruelty free @ereperezcosmetics 💄 by the magical @the_travelling_artist Hair: @originalmineral natural colour styled by the insanely fab @yadgiahair Brows by the best: @parlourb Vegan facial by the amazing @dermaglow_medi_spa and styled by the most divine and talented @stephmalizisstylist for @cmstylists . .magical day your way my lovelies 🙌💫🌙✨⚡️🔥 . . #annalisebraakensiek #jewellery #designer #jewelry #model #vegetarian #cook #jewellerydesigner #boholuxe #bohostyle #ecofriendly #handmade #madewithlove #mydesigns #lovelunch #2018 #bringon2019 #wegotthis #love #strength #support