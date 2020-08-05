Daisy Coleman, protagonista de documental de Netflix en que contó de su violación, murió a los 23 años
Su madre aseguró que la joven se suicidó.
Daisy Coleman, una de las protagonistas del documental de Netflix "Audrie & Daisy", murió a los 23 años. Según el portal TMZ, la joven se suicidó.
Fue su madre de Daisy quien contó que su hija se quitó la vida y fue hallada por la policía, luego que ella los llamara a revisar su estado.
"Era mi mejor amiga y una hija asombrosa. Creo que ella quiso que pareciera que puedo vivir sin ella. Pero no puedo. Desearía haberle quitado ese dolor", declaró la mamá.
Cuando la estadounidense tenía 14 años fue víctima de violación y su caso fue parte de la producción de Netflix, que la siguió a ella y a su familia lidiando con el trauma y el bullying que le hicieron después.
Daisy fue una de las fundadoras de la organización SafeBAE, que busca evitar las violaciones y abusos sexuales a jóvenes, así como también ayudar a las víctimas.
It’s been 20 sessions. 20 sessions of emdr, 20 sessions of working to love myself again, 20 sessions of remembering some of my worst life traumas; 20 sessions of finding myself again. I’ve learned how to smile (and cry), I’ve learned how to trust, but most of all I’ve learned that I deserve to be happy. I absolutely can not wait to share this journey with all of you who have helped me when I needed it the most. I adore each and every one of you so much for always having faith in who I am and who I am supposed to be. I wouldn’t be on this path to recovery if it weren’t for every single one of you that helped me along the way with your words of encouragement and donations. Cheers to healing 🥂 @savingdaisyfilm @lmi.productions