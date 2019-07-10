"El Rey León" recibe sus primeras impresiones antes de su estreno

Siguiendo con su lógica de negocio de los últimos años Disney estrenará la próxima semana un remake de "El Rey León", cinta que este martes vivió su avant premiere mundial en Estados Unidos.

Con ello también llegaron las primeras impresiones de la película por parte de la prensa especializada, aunque sin revelar mayores detalles.

"Es un hito audiovisual que te deja sin aliento. Es un buen remake de Disney, pero ¿era necesario? Quizás no, pero es una película para disfrutar y las familias la amarán", dijo Peter Sciretta de /Film.

En tanto desde el medio Comicbook aseguraron que "es visual y sonoramente asombrosa. Nunca había visto algo así a nivel de animación". Ambos medios destacaron las actuaciones de Seth Rogen y Billy Eichner como "Pumba" y "Timón", respectivamente.

Por otro lado Steven Weintraub de Collider indicó que "esta película va a ganar mucho dinero".

"Todos los tonos emocionales y colores que amaron de la obra maestra de 1994 permanecen sin cambios. Jon Favreau y compañía hacen un trabajo re-introduciendo, revitalizado y complementando", escribió Courtney Howard del portal Variety.

Pese a que la mayoría destaca el nivel de animación, una crítica recurrente fue la escasa carga emotiva de los modelos de los animales. "Resulta que los leones realmente no pueden conmover", dijo Adam Bary de BuzzFeed, mientras que Alisha Grauso de Atom Tickets aseguró que "ilustra las limitaciones de proyectar las emociones humanas sobre animales fotorrealistas que no pueden transmitir la expresión humana".

"El Rey León" llegará a los cines chilenos el próximo jueves 18 de julio.

#TheLionKing is a breathtaking visual cinematic achievement. I can’t believe this is a CG animated movie. Timon and Pumbaa steal the show. It’s a good Disney remake but was it necessary? Maybe not, but it’s enjoyable and families are gonna love it. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) July 10, 2019

That being said, #TheLionKing does illustrate the limitations of projecting human emotions onto photorealistic animals that can't convey human expression. More in my review when the embargo lifts! — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is visually and audibly astounding! I’ve never seen anything like that on an animation level. It’s so beautiful.



Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner really steal the show. Chiwetel Ejiofor is brilliant as Scar! It is so much fun. Great movie. pic.twitter.com/v62LHFIM7W — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 10, 2019

Been lucky to have attended a number of world premieres but not sure I've ever heard as much clapping during a movie as I did tonight at #TheLionKing . Was like being at a rock concert. Movie is going to make so much money. pic.twitter.com/rnU4qf92mt — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing: All the emotional shades & colors you ❤️’d about the 1994 masterpiece remains unchanged. @Jon_Favreau & Co crafted awe-inducing, reinvigorated & complementary work. Beyoncé’s “Spirit” slips right into the existing soundtrack framework easily. pic.twitter.com/MVwhUafy4q — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is a landmark *visual* experience. I’ve never seen anything like it, and I think it’s going to change how we look at movies forever.



As an *emotional* experience, though…I’ll put it this way: It turns out lions can’t really emote. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is visually immaculate & a game-changer for visual effects. It’s absolutely stunning in every way. The music shines (Glover & Beyoncé take it to another level), the performances are great (Timon, Pumbaa & Scar steal many scenes) & the emotions run HIGH. Truly great pic.twitter.com/lPH9Oo4ybb — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 10, 2019

Holy smokes, I really loved THE LION KING. I think (I think) it’s the most beautiful effects movie I’ve seen. Like next level, the game has changed kind of thing. (For the record I’m agnostic on the original movie and have zero nostalgia for it. Anyway, this movie hooked me.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is exactly as advertised: a beat-for-beat remake of the original. Impressive animation and some ace casting choices (Beyoncé is a spirited Nala, John Oliver is an ideal Zazu) plus that music is still 👍👍 - but it’s more nostalgic rehash than fresh reimagining — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) July 10, 2019