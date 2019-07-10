Suscribirse:
Tópicos: Entretención | Cine

"El Rey León" recibe sus primeras impresiones antes de su estreno

Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Los críticos que ya la vieron alabaron el aspecto visual y las actuaciones, pero cuestionaron si era necesario hacer este remake.
Siguiendo con su lógica de negocio de los últimos años Disney estrenará la próxima semana un remake de "El Rey León", cinta que este martes vivió su avant premiere mundial en Estados Unidos.

Con ello también llegaron las primeras impresiones de la película por parte de la prensa especializada, aunque sin revelar mayores detalles.

"Es un hito audiovisual que te deja sin aliento. Es un buen remake de Disney, pero ¿era necesario? Quizás no, pero es una película para disfrutar y las familias la amarán", dijo Peter Sciretta de /Film.

En tanto desde el medio Comicbook aseguraron que "es visual y sonoramente asombrosa. Nunca había visto algo así a nivel de animación". Ambos medios destacaron las actuaciones de Seth Rogen y Billy Eichner como "Pumba" y "Timón", respectivamente.

Por otro lado Steven Weintraub de Collider indicó que "esta película va a ganar mucho dinero".

"Todos los tonos emocionales y colores que amaron de la obra maestra de 1994 permanecen sin cambios. Jon Favreau y compañía hacen un trabajo re-introduciendo, revitalizado y complementando", escribió Courtney Howard del portal Variety.

Pese a que la mayoría destaca el nivel de animación, una crítica recurrente fue la escasa carga emotiva de los modelos de los animales. "Resulta que los leones realmente no pueden conmover", dijo Adam Bary de BuzzFeed, mientras que Alisha Grauso de Atom Tickets aseguró que "ilustra las limitaciones de proyectar las emociones humanas sobre animales fotorrealistas que no pueden transmitir la expresión humana".

"El Rey León" llegará a los cines chilenos el próximo jueves 18 de julio.

