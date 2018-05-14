Película de Lars von Trier en Cannes termina con asistentes y críticos huyendo

Siete años pasaron para que Lars von Trier fuera invitado al festival de Cannes, luego de quedar en una prohibición total tras unos polémicos dichos sobre Adolf Hittler.

Para este regreso llevó su reciente película, "The House That Jack Built", un thriller protagonizado por Uma Thurman y Matt Dillon.

En la cinta, un asesino serial realiza sus crímenes de forma elaborada, como si fueran obras de artes.

Y parece que esa trama no gustó a los asistentes, porque según informó The Hollywood Reporter, varios terminaron huyendo en medio de la exhibición.

Así lo reflejaron algunos en Twitter, donde incluso críticos de cine terminaron abandonado el filme, argumentando que tenía partes "brutales" y "asquerosas".

I’ve never seen anything like this at a film festival. More than 100 people have walked out of Lars von Trier’s ‘The House That Jack Built,’ which depicts the mutilation of women and children. “It’s disgusting,” one woman said on her way out. #Cannes2018 pic.twitter.com/GsBGCoyHEG