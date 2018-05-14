Suscribirse:
Síguenos:
Radio Dulce Patria
Radio Cooperativa
Nublado y bruma
Santiago12.2°
Humedad76%

R. Vehicular:

Con SV: 8 | Sin SV: 0-1-2-3

+
Radio Cooperativa
Avisos legales
Síguenos:

Tópicos: Entretención | Cine | Festivales de Cine

Película de Lars von Trier en Cannes termina con asistentes y críticos huyendo

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

El polémico director danés estrenó el thriller "The House That Jack Built".

Película de Lars von Trier en Cannes termina con asistentes y críticos huyendo
Llévatelo:

Siete años pasaron para que Lars von Trier fuera invitado al festival de Cannes, luego de quedar en una prohibición total tras unos polémicos dichos sobre Adolf Hittler.

Para este regreso llevó su reciente película, "The House That Jack Built", un thriller protagonizado por Uma Thurman y Matt Dillon.

En la cinta, un asesino serial realiza sus crímenes de forma elaborada, como si fueran obras de artes.

Y parece que esa trama no gustó a los asistentes, porque según informó The Hollywood Reporter, varios terminaron huyendo en medio de la exhibición.

Así lo reflejaron algunos en Twitter, donde incluso críticos de cine terminaron abandonado el filme, argumentando que tenía partes "brutales" y "asquerosas".

Las + leídas
Videos + Vistos
En portada
Relacionados
Lo + de Entretención
Leído
Escuchado
Visto
Comentado