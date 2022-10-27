Síguenos:
Radio Dulce Patria

Radio Dulce Patria
Radio Cooperativa
Despejado
Santiago23.2°
Humedad32%
+
Radio Cooperativa
Avisos Legales
M360
supergeek

Síguenos

Tópicos: Entretención | Cine

"Madura, conmovedora y poderosa": Crítica se rinde ante "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

La película de Marvel tuvo su estreno mundial este miércoles en Hollywood.
Llévatelo:
Las + leídas
Videos + Vistos
En portada

Este miércoles la película "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" tuvo su premier mundial en Hollywood, por lo que ya han aparecido las primeras impresiones de críticos y especialistas.

Todas ellas son positivas: el próximo título de Marvel, que llegará a los cines el 10 de noviembre, recibió elogios por su emotividad, sus escenas de acción e incluso por su escena post crédito que te deja "boquiabierto".

"Es la película de Marvel más conmovedora y poderosa hasta la fecha. Tiene la cuota que necesita de oscuridad y densidad, y sobre todo abandona el tono característico de los estudios", reflexionó Brian Davids de The Hollywood Reporter.

Por su parte Clayton Davis de Variety resaltó el "hermoso tributo a Chadwick Boseman" y la inclusión de la nueva canción de Rihanna. Además postuló a la cinta a los premios Oscar, al igual que su precuela.

"'Wakanda Forever' es mucho más grande que 'Black Panther', pero también es una de las historias más íntimas y sentidas de Marvel. Es definitivamente una película sobre un comic, pero una que se centra más en el proceso de la pérdida y el luto que en lo espectacular de un súper héroe", aseguró Charles Pulliam de The Verge.

La película, dirigida por Ryan Coogler, continuará la historia del reino de "Wakanda" y su héroe "Black Panther", mientras trata la muerte de su protagonista Chadwick Boseman.

LEER ARTICULO COMPLETO

Suscríbete a nuestro newsletter