"Madura, conmovedora y poderosa": Crítica se rinde ante "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Este miércoles la película "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" tuvo su premier mundial en Hollywood, por lo que ya han aparecido las primeras impresiones de críticos y especialistas.

Todas ellas son positivas: el próximo título de Marvel, que llegará a los cines el 10 de noviembre, recibió elogios por su emotividad, sus escenas de acción e incluso por su escena post crédito que te deja "boquiabierto".

"Es la película de Marvel más conmovedora y poderosa hasta la fecha. Tiene la cuota que necesita de oscuridad y densidad, y sobre todo abandona el tono característico de los estudios", reflexionó Brian Davids de The Hollywood Reporter.

Black Panther: #WakandaForever is Marvel's most poignant and powerful film to date. It's heavy and dark in the way that it needed to be, and mostly abandons the studio's trademark tone. The craft work levels up in every conceivable way, and the performances rise to the occasion. pic.twitter.com/aAK7jjRMra — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) October 27, 2022

Por su parte Clayton Davis de Variety resaltó el "hermoso tributo a Chadwick Boseman" y la inclusión de la nueva canción de Rihanna. Además postuló a la cinta a los premios Oscar, al igual que su precuela.

#BlackPantherWakandaForever is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Visual stunner, with Angela Bassett commanding every scene she inhabits. Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" will do that for many. Another great post credit scene that's genuinely a jaw-dropper. Don't know about Oscars. pic.twitter.com/55YSor1PrD — Clayton Davis - Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) October 27, 2022

"'Wakanda Forever' es mucho más grande que 'Black Panther', pero también es una de las historias más íntimas y sentidas de Marvel. Es definitivamente una película sobre un comic, pero una que se centra más en el proceso de la pérdida y el luto que en lo espectacular de un súper héroe", aseguró Charles Pulliam de The Verge.

#WakandaForever's bigger in scope and scale than #BlackPanther, but its story is also one of Marvel's most intimate and heartfelt. It's definitely a Comic Book Movie, but it’s one that centers grief and the grieving process rather than superheroics and spectacle. Full review soon pic.twitter.com/MzIjwVzjBd — Charles, Witch from Mercury (@CharlesPulliam) October 27, 2022

La película, dirigida por Ryan Coogler, continuará la historia del reino de "Wakanda" y su héroe "Black Panther", mientras trata la muerte de su protagonista Chadwick Boseman.

#WakandaForever is outstanding. It handles loss, grief and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU. Black Panther continues to be their crown jewel. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta all bring some of the best acting I've seen all year. pic.twitter.com/ECqGxfEyFi — Lando (@orlandoenelcine) October 27, 2022