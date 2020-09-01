Michael B. Jordan a Chadwick Boseman: "Dedicaré el resto de mis días a vivir como tú"
Ambos actores compartieron elenco en "Black Panther".
Una emotiva carta de despedida escribió el actor Michael B. Jordan para su colega Chadwick Boseman, fallecido el pasado viernes a los 43 años producto de un cáncer de colon.
"Ojalá hubiésemos tenido más tiempo. Una de las últimas veces que hablamos, me dijiste que nosotros estábamos enlazados para siempre y ahora, la verdad es que eso significa mucho más para mí ahora", escribió en su perfil de Instragram.
Ambos actores fueron coprotagonistas en la película "Black Panther", pero su relación inició muchos años antes. Según relata Jordan, Boseman lo apoyó desde su primer trabajo como actor a los 16 años. "Me mostraste cómo ser mejor, cómo honrar un propósito, cómo crear un legado. Y aunque lo supieras o no, yo te estuve mirando y aprendiendo con una motivación constante gracias a tu grandeza", agregó.
El protagonista de "Creed" sostuvo que extrañará a su compañero, a quien considera "un hermano mayor, aunque nunca tuve la oportunidad de decírtelo o de elogiarte mientras estabas acá".
"Dedicaré el resto de mis vidas a vivir en la forma que tú lo hiciste. Con gracia, coraje y sin arrepentimientos", concluyó Michael B. Jordan.
I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.