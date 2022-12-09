National Board of Review eligió a "Top Gun: Maverick" como la mejor película de 2022

La organización estadounidense National Board of Review reveló su lista de lo mejor de 2022, donde destacan figuras y películas con miras a la temporada de premios.

Para la organización que se traduce al español como Consejo Nacional de Crítica de Cine (fundada en 1909) la mejor película de 2022 fue "Top Gun: Maverick", secuela de la exitosa cinta de los '80.

En Mejor Actor eligieron a Colin Farrell por "The Banshees of Inisherin" y Mejor Actriz fue para Michelle Yeoh por "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Brendan Gleeson aparición como Mejor Actor Secundario por "The Banshees of Inisherin" y Janelle Monáe destacó como Mejor Actriz Secundaria por "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery".

Steven Spileberg por su autobiográfica "The Fabelmans" fue elegido Mejor Director.

Ganadores de National Board of Review 2022

Mejor Película: "Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures)

Mejor Director: Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans" (Universal Pictures)

Mejor Actor: Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures)

Mejor Actriz: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

Mejor Actor Secundario: Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures)

Mejor Actriz Secundaria: Janelle Monáe, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix)

Mejor Guion Original: Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures)

Mejor Guion Adaptado: Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Netflix)

Mejor Documental: "Sr." (Netflix)