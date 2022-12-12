Globos de Oro 2023: conoce la lista de nominados

El próximo 10 de enero se realizará la 80 versión de los Globos de Oro, la premiación organizada por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.

En esta edición 2023, la ceremonia volverá a ser televisada luego de que en enero pasado NBC decidiera no transmitir la premiación para presionar a la asociación a realizar una reforma que incluyera el ingreso de nuevos miembros.

La premiación se realizará en Beverly Hills, con el comediante Jerrod Carmichael como anfitrión.

Lista de nominados de los Globos de Oro 2023

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Serie de drama

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"House of the Dragon" (HBO)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Severance" (Apple TV+)

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Drama

Emma D'Arcy ("House of the Dragon")

Laura Linney ("Ozark")

Imelda Staunton ("The Crown")

Hilary Swank ("Alaska Daily")

Zendaya ("Euphoria")

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Drama

Jeff Bridges ("The Old Man")

Kevin Costner ("Yellowstone")

Diego Luna ("Andor")

Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")

Adam Scott ("Severance")

Mejor Serie Musical o Comedia

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"The Bear (FX)

"Hacks" (HBO MAX)

"Only Murders In The Building" (Hulu)

"Wednesday" (Netflix)

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Musical o Comedia

Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")

Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant")

Selena Gomez ("Only Murders In The Building")

Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday")

Jean Smart ("Hacks")

Mejor Actor de Serie Musical o Comedia

Donald Glover ("Atlanta")

Bill Hader ("Barry")

Steve Martin ("Only Murders In The Building")

Martin Short ("Only Murders In The Building")

Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear")

Mejor Actriz Secundaria en serie

Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown")

Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")

Julia Garner ("Ozark")

Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary")

Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary")

Mejor Actor Secundario en serie

John Lithgow ("The Old Man")

Jonathan Pryce ("The Crown")

John Turturro ("Severance")

Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary")

Henry Winkler ("Barry")

Mejor Serie Limitada

"Black Bird" (Apple Tv+)

"Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" (Netflix)

"The Dropout" (Hulu)

"Pam & Tommy" (Hulu)

"The White Lotus" (HBO MAX)

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada

Jessica Chastain ("George & Tammy")

Julia Garner ("Inventing Anna")

Lily James ("Pam & Tommy")

Julia Roberts ("Gaslit")

Amanda Seyfried ("The Dropout")

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada

Taron Egerton ("Black Bird")

Colin Firth ("The Staircase")

Andrew Garfield ("Under The Banner Of Heaven")

Evan Peters ("Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story")

Sebastian Stan ("Pam & Tommy")

Mejor Actriz Secundaria en una Serie Limitada

Jennifer Coolidge ("The White Lotus")

Claire Danes ("Fleishman Is In Trouble")

Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Under The Banner Of Heaven")

Niecy Nash ("Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story")

Aubrey Plaza ("The White Lotus")

Mejor Actor Secundaria en una Serie Limitada

F. Murray Abraham ("The White Lotus")

Domhnall Gleeson ("The Patient")

Paul Walter Hauser ("Black Bird")

Richard Jenkins ("Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story")

Seth Rogen ("Pam & Tommy")

CINE

Mejor Director

James Cameron ("Avatar: The Way of Water")

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Baz Luhrmann ("Elvis")

Martin McDonagh ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Steven Spielberg ("The Fabelmans")

Mejor Película Drama

"Avatar: The Way of Water" (20th Century Studios)

"Elvis" (Warner Bros.)

"The Fabelmans" (Universal Pictures)

"Tár" (Focus Features)

"Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures)

Mejor Actriz en una Película

Cate Blanchett ("Tár")

Olivia Colman ("Empire of Light")

Viola Davis ("The Woman King")

Ana de Armas ("Blonde")

Michelle Williams ("The Fabelmans")

Mejor Actor en una Película Drama

Austin Butler ("Elvis")

Brendan Fraser ("The Whale")

Hugh Jackman ("The Son")

Bill Nighy ("Living")

Jeremy Pope ("The Inspection")

Mejor Actriz Secundaria en una Película

Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")

Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Jamie Lee Curtis ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Dolly De Leon ("Triangle of Sadness")

Carey Mulligan ("She Said")

Mejor Actor Secundario en una Película

Brendan Gleeson ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Barry Keoghan ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Brad Pitt ("Babylon")

Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Eddie Redmayne ("The Good Nurse")

Mejor Película Musical o Comedia

"Babylon" (Paramount Pictures)

"The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures)

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix)

"Triangle of Sadness" (Neon)

Mejor Actriz en una Película Musical o Comedia

Lesley Manville ("Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris")

Margot Robbie ("Babylon")

Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Menu")

Emma Thompson ("Good Luck to You, Leo Grande")

Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Mejor Actor en una Película Musical o Comedia

Diego Calva ("Babylon")

Daniel Craig ("Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery")

Adam Driver ("White Noise")

Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Ralph Fiennes ("The Menu")

Mejor Guion

Todd Field ("Tár")

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert ("Everything Everywhere All At Once")

Martin Mcdonagh ("The Banshees Of Inisherin")

Sarah Polley ("Women Talking")

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner ("The Fabelmans")

Mejor Película Idioma Extranjero

"All Quiet On The Western Front" (Alemania)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Close" (Bélgica / Francia / Países Bajos)

"Decision To Leave" (Corea del Sur)

"Rrr" (India)

Mejor Banda Sonora

Carter Burwell ("The Banshees Of Inisherin")

Alexandre Desplat ("Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio")

Hildur Guðnadóttir ("Women Talking")

Justin Hurwitz ("Babylon")

John Williams ("The Fabelmans")

Mejor Canción Original

"Carolina" from "Where the Crawdads Sing" (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift

"Ciao Papa" from "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" (Netflix) — Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro

"Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop

"Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

"Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Mejor Película Animada

"Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Inu-Oh (Gkids) Marcel The Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss In Boots: The Last Wish"

"Turning Red"