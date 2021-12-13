Síguenos:
Entretención | Cine | Premios Globos de Oro

Revisa la lista completa de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2022

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

La ceremonia se celebrará el próximo 9 de enero.

Este lunes la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood anunció los nominados en cine y televisión para los premios Globos de Oro de 2022.

En los apartados cinematográficos fueron "Belfast" y "The power of the dog" lideraron las nominaciones con siete cada una, seguida por "Don't Look Up", "King Richard", "Licorice Pizza" y "West Side Story" con cuatro cada una. En tanto "Dune" logró apenas tres nominaciones.

Con 17 nominaciones Netflix encabeza la cantidad de selecciones en el cine.

Entre las actrices nominadas en la categoría dramática destacan Lady Gaga por su trabajo en "House of Gucci", Kristen Stewart por su interpretación de Lady Di en "Spencer" y Nicole Kidman en la comedia dramática "Being the Ricardos, además de Jessica Chastain y Olivia Colman.

Javier Bardem -también por "Being the Ricardos"- también está presente en la categoría masculina junto a Benedict Cumberbacht por "The Power of the Dog", Denzel Washington por "The Tragedy of Macbeth", Mahershala Ali por "Swan Song" y Will Smith por "King Richard".

En televisión fue "Succession" de HBO la líder con cinco nominaciones, seguida por "The Morning Show" y "Ted Lasso" con cuatro cada una. Por su parte la serie sensación de 2021, "El juego del calamar", logró tres nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor serie dramática.

La ceremonia de entrega se celebrará el próximo 9 de enero.

Revisa la lista completa aquí:

Mejor Película Drama

Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog

Mejor actriz Drama

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Mejor actor Drama

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor película musical o comedia

Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick, Boom
West Side Story

Mejor actriz película musical o comedia

Marion Cotillard - Annette
Alana Hiam - Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence - Don't Look Up
Emma Stone - Cruella
Rachel Zegler - West Side Story

Mejor actor película musical o comedia

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage - Cyrano
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick...BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos - In the Heights

Mejor película animada

Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Son Ahmad
Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor película extranjera

Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand Of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers

Mejor actriz de reparto en película

Catrina Balfe - Belfast
Ariana DuBose - West Side Story
Kirsten Dundst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Ruth Negga - Passing

Mejor actor de reparto en película

Ben Affleck - The tender bar
Jamie Dornan - Belfast
Cirian Hines - Belfast
Troy Katsur - Coda
Kodi Smit-Mcfee - The Power of the Dog

Mejor director cine

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Dennis Villeneuve - Dune

Mejor guión

Licorice Pizza
Belfast
Jane Campion
Adam McKay
Aaron Sorkin

Mejor banda sonora original

Alexandre Desplat - The French Dispatch
Jermaine Franco - Encanto
Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias - Madres Paralelas
Hans Zimmer - Dune

Mejor canción original

"Be alive" - King Richard
"Dos oruguitas" - Encanto
"Down to joy" - Belfast
"Here I am (singing my way home)" - Respect
"No time to die" - No time to die

TELEVISION

Mejor serie Drama

Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession

Mejor actriz drama

Uzo Aduba
Jennifer Anistion
Christine Baranski
Elisabeth Moss
Mj Rodriguez

Mejor actor drama

Brian Cox
Lee Jung-jae
Billy Porter
Jeremy Strong
Omar Sy

Mejor serie musical o comedia

The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso

Mejor actriz musical o comedia

Hanna Einbender
Elle Fanning
Issa Rae
Traci Ellis Ross
Jean Smart

Mejor actor musical o comedia

Anthony Anderson
Nicolas Hoult
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jason Sudeikis

Mejor serie limitada

Dopesick
Impeachment
Maid
Mare Of Easttown
The Underground Railroad

Mejor actriz en serie limitada

Jessica Chastain
Cynthia Erivo
Elizabeth Olsen
Margaret Qualley
Kate Winslet

Mejor actor en serie limitada

Paul Bettany
Oscar Isaac
Michael Keaton
Dopesick
Ewan McGregor
Tahar Rahim

Mejor actriz de reparto

Jennifer Coolidge
Kaitlyn Dever
Andi MacDowell
Sarah Snook
Hannah Weddingham

Mejor actor de reparto

Billy Crudup
Kieren Culkin
Mark Duplass
Brent Goldestein
Oh Young-Su

