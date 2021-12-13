Revisa la lista completa de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2022

Este lunes la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood anunció los nominados en cine y televisión para los premios Globos de Oro de 2022.

En los apartados cinematográficos fueron "Belfast" y "The power of the dog" lideraron las nominaciones con siete cada una, seguida por "Don't Look Up", "King Richard", "Licorice Pizza" y "West Side Story" con cuatro cada una. En tanto "Dune" logró apenas tres nominaciones.

Con 17 nominaciones Netflix encabeza la cantidad de selecciones en el cine.

Entre las actrices nominadas en la categoría dramática destacan Lady Gaga por su trabajo en "House of Gucci", Kristen Stewart por su interpretación de Lady Di en "Spencer" y Nicole Kidman en la comedia dramática "Being the Ricardos, además de Jessica Chastain y Olivia Colman.

Javier Bardem -también por "Being the Ricardos"- también está presente en la categoría masculina junto a Benedict Cumberbacht por "The Power of the Dog", Denzel Washington por "The Tragedy of Macbeth", Mahershala Ali por "Swan Song" y Will Smith por "King Richard".

En televisión fue "Succession" de HBO la líder con cinco nominaciones, seguida por "The Morning Show" y "Ted Lasso" con cuatro cada una. Por su parte la serie sensación de 2021, "El juego del calamar", logró tres nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor serie dramática.

La ceremonia de entrega se celebrará el próximo 9 de enero.

Revisa la lista completa aquí:

Mejor Película Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Mejor actriz Drama

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Mejor actor Drama

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor película musical o comedia

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick, Boom

West Side Story

Mejor actriz película musical o comedia

Marion Cotillard - Annette

Alana Hiam - Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence - Don't Look Up

Emma Stone - Cruella

Rachel Zegler - West Side Story

Mejor actor película musical o comedia

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage - Cyrano

Andrew Garfield - tick, tick...BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos - In the Heights

Mejor película animada

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Son Ahmad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor película extranjera

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand Of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Mejor actriz de reparto en película

Catrina Balfe - Belfast

Ariana DuBose - West Side Story

Kirsten Dundst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Ruth Negga - Passing

Mejor actor de reparto en película

Ben Affleck - The tender bar

Jamie Dornan - Belfast

Cirian Hines - Belfast

Troy Katsur - Coda

Kodi Smit-Mcfee - The Power of the Dog

Mejor director cine

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Dennis Villeneuve - Dune

Mejor guión

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

Jane Campion

Adam McKay

Aaron Sorkin

Mejor banda sonora original

Alexandre Desplat - The French Dispatch

Jermaine Franco - Encanto

Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias - Madres Paralelas

Hans Zimmer - Dune

Mejor canción original

"Be alive" - King Richard

"Dos oruguitas" - Encanto

"Down to joy" - Belfast

"Here I am (singing my way home)" - Respect

"No time to die" - No time to die

TELEVISION

Mejor serie Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Mejor actriz drama

Uzo Aduba

Jennifer Anistion

Christine Baranski

Elisabeth Moss

Mj Rodriguez

Mejor actor drama

Brian Cox

Lee Jung-jae

Billy Porter

Jeremy Strong

Omar Sy

Mejor serie musical o comedia

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Mejor actriz musical o comedia

Hanna Einbender

Elle Fanning

Issa Rae

Traci Ellis Ross

Jean Smart

Mejor actor musical o comedia

Anthony Anderson

Nicolas Hoult

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jason Sudeikis

Mejor serie limitada

Dopesick

Impeachment

Maid

Mare Of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Mejor actriz en serie limitada

Jessica Chastain

Cynthia Erivo

Elizabeth Olsen

Margaret Qualley

Kate Winslet

Mejor actor en serie limitada

Paul Bettany

Oscar Isaac

Michael Keaton

Dopesick

Ewan McGregor

Tahar Rahim

Mejor actriz de reparto

Jennifer Coolidge

Kaitlyn Dever

Andi MacDowell

Sarah Snook

Hannah Weddingham

Mejor actor de reparto

Billy Crudup

Kieren Culkin

Mark Duplass

Brent Goldestein

Oh Young-Su