Revisa la lista completa de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2022
La ceremonia se celebrará el próximo 9 de enero.
La ceremonia se celebrará el próximo 9 de enero.
Este lunes la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood anunció los nominados en cine y televisión para los premios Globos de Oro de 2022.
En los apartados cinematográficos fueron "Belfast" y "The power of the dog" lideraron las nominaciones con siete cada una, seguida por "Don't Look Up", "King Richard", "Licorice Pizza" y "West Side Story" con cuatro cada una. En tanto "Dune" logró apenas tres nominaciones.
Con 17 nominaciones Netflix encabeza la cantidad de selecciones en el cine.
Entre las actrices nominadas en la categoría dramática destacan Lady Gaga por su trabajo en "House of Gucci", Kristen Stewart por su interpretación de Lady Di en "Spencer" y Nicole Kidman en la comedia dramática "Being the Ricardos, además de Jessica Chastain y Olivia Colman.
Javier Bardem -también por "Being the Ricardos"- también está presente en la categoría masculina junto a Benedict Cumberbacht por "The Power of the Dog", Denzel Washington por "The Tragedy of Macbeth", Mahershala Ali por "Swan Song" y Will Smith por "King Richard".
En televisión fue "Succession" de HBO la líder con cinco nominaciones, seguida por "The Morning Show" y "Ted Lasso" con cuatro cada una. Por su parte la serie sensación de 2021, "El juego del calamar", logró tres nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor serie dramática.
La ceremonia de entrega se celebrará el próximo 9 de enero.
Revisa la lista completa aquí:
Mejor Película Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Mejor actriz Drama
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Mejor actor Drama
Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor película musical o comedia
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick, Boom
West Side Story
Mejor actriz película musical o comedia
Marion Cotillard - Annette
Alana Hiam - Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence - Don't Look Up
Emma Stone - Cruella
Rachel Zegler - West Side Story
Mejor actor película musical o comedia
Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage - Cyrano
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick...BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos - In the Heights
Mejor película animada
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Son Ahmad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor película extranjera
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand Of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Mejor actriz de reparto en película
Catrina Balfe - Belfast
Ariana DuBose - West Side Story
Kirsten Dundst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Ruth Negga - Passing
Mejor actor de reparto en película
Ben Affleck - The tender bar
Jamie Dornan - Belfast
Cirian Hines - Belfast
Troy Katsur - Coda
Kodi Smit-Mcfee - The Power of the Dog
Mejor director cine
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Dennis Villeneuve - Dune
Mejor guión
Licorice Pizza
Belfast
Jane Campion
Adam McKay
Aaron Sorkin
Mejor banda sonora original
Alexandre Desplat - The French Dispatch
Jermaine Franco - Encanto
Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias - Madres Paralelas
Hans Zimmer - Dune
Mejor canción original
"Be alive" - King Richard
"Dos oruguitas" - Encanto
"Down to joy" - Belfast
"Here I am (singing my way home)" - Respect
"No time to die" - No time to die
TELEVISION
Mejor serie Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Mejor actriz drama
Uzo Aduba
Jennifer Anistion
Christine Baranski
Elisabeth Moss
Mj Rodriguez
Mejor actor drama
Brian Cox
Lee Jung-jae
Billy Porter
Jeremy Strong
Omar Sy
Mejor serie musical o comedia
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Mejor actriz musical o comedia
Hanna Einbender
Elle Fanning
Issa Rae
Traci Ellis Ross
Jean Smart
Mejor actor musical o comedia
Anthony Anderson
Nicolas Hoult
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jason Sudeikis
Mejor serie limitada
Dopesick
Impeachment
Maid
Mare Of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Mejor actriz en serie limitada
Jessica Chastain
Cynthia Erivo
Elizabeth Olsen
Margaret Qualley
Kate Winslet
Mejor actor en serie limitada
Paul Bettany
Oscar Isaac
Michael Keaton
Dopesick
Ewan McGregor
Tahar Rahim
Mejor actriz de reparto
Jennifer Coolidge
Kaitlyn Dever
Andi MacDowell
Sarah Snook
Hannah Weddingham
Mejor actor de reparto
Billy Crudup
Kieren Culkin
Mark Duplass
Brent Goldestein
Oh Young-Su