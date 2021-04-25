Los Premios Oscar viven su versión 2021 en la era de pandemia

La Academia de Hollywood realizará este domingo los Premios Oscar de la pandemia, que se celebran con una edición 2021 muy singular y totalmente adaptada a las medidas contra la COVID-19.

La gran gala del cine comenzará a las 20:00 horas e incluye muchas novedades derivadas del contexto excepcional por la pandemia.

Así, los Oscar se retrasaron dos meses para intentar esquivar el impacto del virus y esta vez admiten películas en "streaming" entre sus nominadas. Además, han cambiado su sede habitual del Dolby Theatre por una gala que tendrá su centro en Union Station en Los Ángeles.

No obstante, también habrá conexiones con Londres o con el todavía no inaugurado Museo de la Academia en la ciudad californiana.

Al margen de las peculiaridades de estos Óscar, lo que sí está claro de antemano es que "Nomadland" es la favorita en estos galardones.

Con seis candidaturas no es la película más nominada, ya que "Mank" tiene diez, pero esta extraña temporada de premios de Hollywood se ha rendido a la poética mirada a las ruinas del capitalismo que ha dirigido Chloé Zhao con Frances McDormand como protagonista.

Revisa la lista de nominados de los Premios Oscar 2021 (se actualizará con los ganadores durante la ceremonia):

MEJOR PELÍCULA

"Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Mank"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Minari"

"The Father"

"Sound of Metal""

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

MEJOR ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman – "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins – "The Father"

Riz Ahmed – "Sound of Metal"

Gary Oldman – "Mank"

Steven Yeun – "Minari"

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Carey Mulligan – "Promising Young Woman"

Frances McDormand – "Nomadland"

Vanessa Kirby – "Pieces of a Woman"

Viola Davis – "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day – "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7").

Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah").

Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami").

Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal").

Lakeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah").

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm").

Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy").

Olivia Colman ("The Father").

Amanda Seyfried ("Mank").

Yuh-jung Youn ("Minari").

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Sacha Baron Cohen y Anthony Hines, por "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm".

Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, por "The Father".

Chloé Zhao, por "Nomadland".

Kemp Powers, por "One Night in Miami".

Ramin Bahrani, por "The White Tiger".

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Will Berson y Shaka King, por "Judas and the Black Messiah".

Lee Isaac Chung, por "Minari".

Emerald Fennell, por "Promising Young Woman".

Darius Marder y Abraham Marder, por "Sound of Metal".

Aaron Sorkin, por "The Trial of the Chicago 7".

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

"Onward".

"Over the Moon".

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon".

"Soul".

"Wolfwalkers".

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

"Another Round" (Dinamarca).

"Better Days" (Hong Kong).

"Collective" (Rumanía).

"The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Túnez).

"Quo Vadis, Aida?"(Bosnia-Herzegovina).

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

"Fight for You" ("Judas and the Black Messiah"). Música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II. Letra de H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas.

"Hear My Voice" ("The Trial of the Chicago 7"). Música de Daniel Pemberton. Letra de Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite.

"Húsavík" ("Eurovision Song Contest"). Música y Letra de Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson.

"Io Si (Seen)" ("The Life Ahead"). Música de Diane Warren. Letra de Diane Warren y Laura Pausini.

"Speak Now" ("One Night in Miami"). Música y Letra de Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

"Da 5 Bloods" (Terence Blanchard).

"Mank" (Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross).

"Minari" (Emile Mosseri).

"News of the World" (James Newton Howard).

"Soul" (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste).

MEJOR SONIDO

"Greyhound" (Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman9.

"Mank" (Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin).

"News of the World" (Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett).

"Soul" (Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker).

"Sound of Metal" (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh).

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Alexandra Byrne, por "Emma".

Trish Summerville, por "Mank".

Ann Roth, por "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom".

Bina Daigeler, por "Mulan".

Massimo Cantini Parrini, por "Pinocchio".

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

"Burrow".

"Genius Loci".

"If Anything Happens I Love You".

"Opera".

"Yes-People".

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN

"Feeling Through".

"The Letter Room".

"The Present".

"Two Distant Strangers".

"White Eye".

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Sean Nobbit, por "Judas and the Black Messiah".

Erik Messerschmidt, por "Mank"

Dariusz Wolski, por "News of the World".

Joshua James Richards, por "Nomadland".

Phedos Papamichel, por "The Trial of the Chicago".

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

"Collective", de Alexander Nanau.

"Crip Camp", de Nicole Newnham y James LeBrecht.

"The Mole Agent", de Maite Alberdi.

"My Octopus Teacher", de Pippa Ehrlich y James Reed.

"Time", de Garrett Bradley.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

"Colette".

"A Concerto Is a Conversation".

"Do Not Split".

"Hunger Ward".

"A Love Song for Latasha".