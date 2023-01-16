Critrics Choice Awards 2023: Revisa la lista completa de ganadores
La ceremonia, celebrada en Los Ángeles, California, llevó a cabo su vigésima octava versión.
Este domingo se celebró la 28 edición de los Critics Choice Awards, entregados por la Asociación de Críticos de Estados Unidos y Canadá, integrada por más de 600 periodistas especializados en el área del entretenimiento.
La película "Everything Everywhere All at Once" y las series "Better Call Saul" y "Abott Elementary" fueron algunas de las grandes ganadoras de la noche.
Revisa aquí la lista completa de ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2023
CINE
Mejor Película
Avatar: el camino del agua
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Myster
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Mejor actor
Austin Butler - Elvis
Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
Mejor actriz
Cate Blanchett - Tár
Viola Davis - The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler - Till
Margot Robbie - Babylon
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor actor secundario
Paul Dano - The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Mejor actriz secundaria
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jessie Buckley - Women Talking
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Mejor actor/actriz joven
Frankie Corio - Aftersun
Jalyn Hall - Till
Gabriel LaBelle - The Fabelmans
Bella Ramsey - Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta - Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink - The Whale
Mejor reparto
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Woman King
Women Talking
Mejor director
James Cameron Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle - Babylon
Todd Field - Tár
Baz Luhrmann - Elvis
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley - Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King
S. S. Rajamouli - RRR
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Mejor guión adaptado
The Whale
Living
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
She Said
Women Talking
Mejor guión original
Tár
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Aftersun
Mejor fotografía
Avatar: The Way of Water
Empire of Light
Tár
The Fabelmans
Top Gun: Maverick
Babylon
Mejor diseño de producción
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Fabelmans
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
Babylon
Mejor edición
Babylon
Top Gun: Maverick
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
Tár
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
The Woman King
Babylon
Mejor peinado y maquillaje
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale
Mejores efectos visuales
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor cinta animada
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (México)
Close (Bélgica)
Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur)
RRR (India)
Mejor canción
"Carolina" (Taylor Swift) – Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa" (Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, and Guillermo del Toro) – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand" (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice) – Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson) – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Naatu Naatu" (M. M. Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj) – RRR
"New Body Rhumba" (Pat Mahoney, James Murphy, Nancy Whang) - White Noise
Mejor banda sonora
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
The Batman
Tár
Women Talking
Babylon
The Fabelmans
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie dramática
Andor
Bad Sisters
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Euphoria
The Good Fight
House of the Dragon
Severance
Yellowstone
Mejor actor en una serie dramática
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Diego Luna - Andor
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Adam Scott - Severance
Antony Starr - The Boys
Mejor actriz en una serie dramática
Christine Baranski - The Good Fight
Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
Laura Linney - Ozark
Mandy Moore - This Is Us
Kelly Reilly - Yellowstone
Zendaya - Euphoria
Mejor actor secundario en una serie dramática
Andre Braugher - The Good Fight
Ismael Cruz Córdova - The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Michael Emerson - Evil
Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul
John Lithgow - The Old Man
Matt Smith - House of the Dragon
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie dramática
Milly Alcock - House of the Dragon
Carol Burnett - Better Call Saul
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Julia Garner - Ozark
Audra McDonald - The Good Fight
Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
Mejor serie de comedia
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Better Things
Ghosts
Hacks
Reboot
Reservation Dogs
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows
Bill Hader - Barry
Keegan-Michael Key - Reboot
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Renée Elise Goldsberry - Girls5eva
Devery Jacobs - Reservation Dogs
Jean Smart - Hacks
Mejor actor secundario en una serie de comedia
Brandon Scott Jones - Ghosts
Leslie Jordan - Call Me Kat
James Marsden - Dead to Me
Chris Perfetti - Abbott Elementary
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler - Barry
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de comedia
Paulina Alexis - Reservation Dogs
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Marcia Gay Harden - Uncoupled
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Annie Potts - Young Sheldon
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Mejor miniserie
The Dropout
Gaslit
The Girl from Plainville
The Offer
Pam & Tommy
Station Eleven
This Is Going to Hurt
Under the Banner of Heaven
Mejor película hecha para televisión
Fresh
Prey
Ray Donovan: The Movie
The Survivor
Three Months
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Mejor actor en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión
Ben Foster - The Survivor
Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
Samuel L. Jackson - The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Ben Whishaw - This is Going to Hurt
Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión
Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
Lily James - Pam & Tommy
Amber Midthunder - Prey
Julia Roberts - Gaslit
Michelle Pfeiffer - The First Lady
Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Mejor actor secundario en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión
Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales
Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
Matthew Goode - The Offer
Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
Ray Liotta - Black Bird
Shea Whigham - Gaslit
Mejor actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión
Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble
Dominique Fishback - The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Betty Gilpin - Gaslit
Melanie Lynskey - Candy
Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Juno Temple - The Offer
Mejor serie en lengua extranjera
1899 (Alemania)
Borgen (Dinamarca)
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Corea del Sur)
Garcia! (España)
The Kingdom Exodus (Reino Unido)
Kleo (Alemania)
My Brilliant Friend (Italia)
Pachinko (Corea del Sur)
Tehran (Israel)
Mejor serie animada
Bluey
Bob's Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky's Pripmleal
Harley Quinn
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Undone
Mejor talk show
The Amber Ruffin Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Mejor especial de comedia
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early