"El Irlandés" de Scorsese lidera las nominaciones a los Critics’ Choice Awards 2020

Con 14 nominaciones, "El Irlandés" de Martin Scorsese encabeza las nominaciones a la edición 35 de los Critics 'Choice Awards, que se entregarán en enero.

El drama de gángsters postula entre otros a Mejor película, Mejor director, Mejor actor para Robert De Niro y Mejor actor de reparto, categoría en la que aparecen también Al Pacino y Joe Pesci.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" de Quentin Tarantino obtuvo 12 nominaciones y "Mujercitas" con nueve nominaciones, son las otras cintas favoritas de la premiación a cargo de la Asociación de Críticos de cine de Norteamérica.

Scarlett Johansson está doblemente nominada por su trabajo en "Marriage Story" de Noah Baumbach (recientemente estrenada en Netflix) y "Jojo Rabbit" de Taika Waititi.

En la entrega 2019, "Roma" se alzó como la gran ganadora al conseguir cuatro premios, como Mejor Director y Mejor Fotografía para Alfonso Cuarón, mismos galardones que consiguió en los Oscar.

Los Critics' Choice Awards 2020 se realizarán el domingo 12 de enero en California.

Revisa las categorías más importantes de la premiación:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

"1917"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"El Irlandés"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Mujercitas"

"Marriage Story"

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

"Uncut Gems"

MEJOR ACTOR

Antonio Banderas - "Dolor y Gloria"

Robert De Niro - "El irlandés"

Leonardo DiCaprio - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Adam Driver - "Marriage Story"

Eddie Murphy - "Dolemite Is My Name"

Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"

Adam Sandler - "Uncut Gems"

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Awkwafina – "The Farewell"

Cynthia Erivo – "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson – "Marriage Story"

Lupita Nyong'o – Us

Saoirse Ronan – "Mujercitas"

Charlize Theron – "Bombshell"

Renée Zellweger – "Judy"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Willem Dafoe – "The Lighthouse"

Tom Hanks – "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins – "Los Dos Papas"

Al Pacino – "El Irlandés"

Joe Pesci – "El Irlandés"

Brad Pitt – "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Laura Dern – "Marriage Story"

Scarlett Johansson – "Jojo Rabbit"

Jennifer Lopez – "Hustlers"

Florence Pugh – "Mujercitas"

Margot Robbie – "Bombshell"

Zhao Shuzhen – "The Farewell"

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Noah Baumbach – "Marriage Story"

Greta Gerwig – "Mujercitas"

Bong Joon Ho – "Parasite"

Sam Mendes – "1917"

Josh Safdie y Benny Safdie – "Uncut Gems"

Martin Scorsese – "El Irlandés"

Quentin Tarantino – "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Noah Baumbach – "Marriage Story"

Rian Johnson – "Knives Out"

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – "Parasite"

Quentin Tarantino – "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Lulu Wang – "The Farewell"

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Greta Gerwig – "Mujercitas"

Noah Harpster y Micah Fitzerman-Blue – "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony McCarten – "Los Dos Papas"

Todd Phillips y Scott Silver – "Joker"

Taika Waititi – "Jojo Rabbit"

Steven Zaillian – "El Irlandés"

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Jarin Blaschke – "The Lighthouse"

Roger Deakins – "1917"

Phedon Papamichael – "Ford v Ferrari"

Rodrigo Prieto – "EL Irlandés"

Robert Richardson – "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Lawrence Sher – "Joker"

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

"Abominable"

"Frozen II"

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"I Lost My Body"

"Missing Link"

"Toy Story 4"

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN

"1917"

"Avengers: Endgame"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum"

"Spider-Man: Far From Home"

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA



"Atlantics"

"Les Misérables"

"Dolor y Gloria"

"Parasite"

"Portrait of a Lady on Fire"