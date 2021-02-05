Síguenos:
Cine

"Una increíble pérdida": Hollywood despide a Christopher Plummer

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Directores y actores dijeron adiós al fallecido protagonista de "La novicia rebelde".
Con cerca de siete décadas de trayectoria y una larga lista de películas, Christopher Plummer es una leyenda dentro de Hollywood que lo despide tras fallecer a los 91 años de edad.

Desde directores como Edgar Wright hasta compañeros de elenco como Chris Evans reaccionaron a su muerte, definiendo como "una increíble pérdida" el fallecimiento del canadiense.

En un texto enviado a Deadline, Ridley Scott escribió: "Tuve la suerte de trabajar con él hace menos de dos años y tuve una experiencia maravillosa. Mi más sentido pésame para Elaine", en referencia a su trabajo en "All the Money in the World" en reemplazo de Kevin Spacey.

