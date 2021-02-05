"Una increíble pérdida": Hollywood despide a Christopher Plummer

Con cerca de siete décadas de trayectoria y una larga lista de películas, Christopher Plummer es una leyenda dentro de Hollywood que lo despide tras fallecer a los 91 años de edad.

Desde directores como Edgar Wright hasta compañeros de elenco como Chris Evans reaccionaron a su muerte, definiendo como "una increíble pérdida" el fallecimiento del canadiense.

En un texto enviado a Deadline, Ridley Scott escribió: "Tuve la suerte de trabajar con él hace menos de dos años y tuve una experiencia maravillosa. Mi más sentido pésame para Elaine", en referencia a su trabajo en "All the Money in the World" en reemplazo de Kevin Spacey.

Christopher Plummer beguiled audiences across generations in memorable roles from Captain von Trapp in "The Sound of Music" to Harlan Thrombey in "Knives Out." He worked steadily for 60+ years, winning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012 for "Beginners." He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Mu6KRJTk7P — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2021

The SAG Awards mourns the loss of Christopher Plummer. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/KtLpF3Yaa5 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 5, 2021

We’re sorry to hear of the death of Christopher Plummer. Making amazing work since the ‘50s, he was BAFTA nominated for All the Money in the World and won in 2012 for Beginners. pic.twitter.com/zwZFGPcIaJ — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 5, 2021

We're saddened to hear of Christopher Plummer’s passing. His legacy as our Captain will live on in THE SOUND OF MUSIC forever. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.♥️ pic.twitter.com/hDV3q1opzJ — The Sound of Music (@SoundofMusic) February 5, 2021

This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent. 💙💙💙 https://t.co/eFwNVe762w — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 5, 2021

Christopher Plummer... one of the greats. <3 pic.twitter.com/Nv0ANVQeWf — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) February 5, 2021

Who will save us now? pic.twitter.com/b2hdqrOJvW — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 5, 2021

RIP Christopher Plummer. Brilliant actor and truly a great human. I had to rough him up in this movie and he insisted on doing it himself instead of a stunt man. Legend pic.twitter.com/ydWmp6Xoof — Dean Norris (@deanjnorris) February 5, 2021