Honestidad: comediante embarazada comparte videos en los que aparece vomitando
Amy Schumer ha publicado videos en Instagram grabándose mientras sufre las consecuencias de las náuseas.
Amy Schumer está luchando contra las náuseas mientras está en su segundo trimestre de embarazo, y sus seguidores no se han perdido detalles: la comediante ha compartido videos en los que se ha grabado vomitando.
Este sábado, Schumer publicó un video de Instagram para mostrar cómo lo estaba pasando. "Hola, pensé que podría ser divertido verme vomitar en un baño público", escribió en el video. "Hice un show 90 minutos después", agregó.
Esta es la segunda vez que Schumer comparte un video de sus náuseas tras anunciar su embarazo en octubre. El pasado 27 de noviembre publicó un video de sus vómitos antes de su show en Nueva York.
"Apaga el sonido si tienes un estómago débil. Esta fue mi viaje a mi show esta noche y una foto del final de mi presentación", escribió en ese entonces.
"Me encanta hacer stand-up más que nada y odio cancelar shows... Gracias a la asombrosa multitud de esta noche por ser tan cálida y tan buenas risas y por estar bien con mis pantalones y pantuflas en el escenario", agregó en esa ocasión.
Schumer es una de las exponentes del stand up más reconocidas de Estados Unidos, con su propia serie "Inside Amy Schumer" y participaciones en "Saturday Night Live".
