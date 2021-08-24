Síguenos:
Tópicos: Entretención | Música

El mundo de la música llora la muerte de Charlie Watts

Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Ringo Starr, The Who y KISS se despidieron del músico.

Diversas personalidades del mundo de la música reaccionaron al fallecimiento a los 80 años de Charlie Watts, el baterista de The Rolling Stones.

Fue su banda una de las primeras en lamentar su partida con un comunicado en el que aseguraron que el artista "será recordado como un miembro de los Rolling Stones y uno de los mejores bateristas de su generación".

Por su parte el grupo The Who, contemporáneo de los Stones, publicó en Twitter una fotografía de Watts a modo de respeto por su muerte.

"Estoy muy triste, era un tipo encantador. Mucho amor para su familia y mis condolencias para los Stones, era un baterista fantástico. Siempre te quise, eras un hombre hermoso", aseguró Paul McCartney visiblemente emocionado a través de un video.

"Dios bendiga a Charlie Watts", escribió Ringo Starr, el ex baterista de The Beatles, y agregó que "te vamos a extrañar, amigo". En tanto Paul Stanley de KISS calificó la noticia de "horrible" y al baterista como "un verdadero ícono de todos los tiempos y la columna vertebral de los Stones".

"Charlie Watts era el baterista definitivo. El más estiloso de los hombres y una brillante compañía", destacó Elton John, mientras que el grupo Garbage lo tachó de "héroe".

Liam Gallagher, Bryan Adams, Nile Rodgers y Bootsy Collins, entre otros, también han reaccionado a la muerte de Watts.

