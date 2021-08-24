El mundo de la música llora la muerte de Charlie Watts

Diversas personalidades del mundo de la música reaccionaron al fallecimiento a los 80 años de Charlie Watts, el baterista de The Rolling Stones.

Fue su banda una de las primeras en lamentar su partida con un comunicado en el que aseguraron que el artista "será recordado como un miembro de los Rolling Stones y uno de los mejores bateristas de su generación".

Por su parte el grupo The Who, contemporáneo de los Stones, publicó en Twitter una fotografía de Watts a modo de respeto por su muerte.

"Estoy muy triste, era un tipo encantador. Mucho amor para su familia y mis condolencias para los Stones, era un baterista fantástico. Siempre te quise, eras un hombre hermoso", aseguró Paul McCartney visiblemente emocionado a través de un video.

"Dios bendiga a Charlie Watts", escribió Ringo Starr, el ex baterista de The Beatles, y agregó que "te vamos a extrañar, amigo". En tanto Paul Stanley de KISS calificó la noticia de "horrible" y al baterista como "un verdadero ícono de todos los tiempos y la columna vertebral de los Stones".

"Charlie Watts era el baterista definitivo. El más estiloso de los hombres y una brillante compañía", destacó Elton John, mientras que el grupo Garbage lo tachó de "héroe".

Liam Gallagher, Bryan Adams, Nile Rodgers y Bootsy Collins, entre otros, también han reaccionado a la muerte de Watts.

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021

A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.



@therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZL — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2021

There goes a hero. 🖤

Dear Charlie Watts. What a legend. Sad to see him go. pic.twitter.com/jYmEJlFnZ7 — Garbage (@garbage) August 24, 2021

RIP Charlie Watts, one of the greatest rock drummers ever and a real gentleman. Condolences to his family and the band. #charliewatts #RollingStones — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) August 24, 2021

Rest In Power #CharlieWatts RIP. You are a smooth brother. Thanks for all the great music. pic.twitter.com/ePlXpiiqNc — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) August 24, 2021

Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones Drummer and Inimitable Backbone, Dead at 80 https://t.co/Bp0I6Dhojj via @RollingStone — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) August 24, 2021

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80 https://t.co/LUVShR1yaM via @YahooNews AWFUL NEWS. One of the true timeless icons and the backbone of the Stones. Hard to fathom the loss. So very sad. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 24, 2021

RIP CHARLIE WATTS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 24, 2021