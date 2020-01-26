Trollean a Jonas Brothers por "lucir" comida en sus dientes durante los Grammy

Año a año millones de personas sintonizan la entrega de los premios Grammy, los galardones más importantes de la industria de la música. Es por eso que ningún detalle pasa desapercibido.

Así fue como los televidentes notaron que Nick Jonas apareció con comida entre sus dientes durante la presentación de su grupo Jonas Brothers.

La banda interpretó el tema inédito "5 more minutes" y su último sencillo "What A Man Gotta Do", en donde se pudo ver a Nick con un elemento verde entre sus muelas.

Rápidamente la imagen se viralizó en redes sociales con hilarantes memes.

De todas formas el músico se lo tomó con humor y dijo en redes sociales que "al menos todos saben que me como mis vegetales".

And at least you all know I eat my greens. 🤪 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

Someone needs to check nicks teeth for food before he goes on stage!! @jonasbrothers @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/6HemIyb1oi — Lorraine (@LorraineG03) January 27, 2020

The spinach in Nick Jonas’s teeth at the #Grammys : pic.twitter.com/8SKHNwMI5q — Akira Maidique (@AkiraMaidique) January 27, 2020

“What a man gotta do” to hear the truth before a big performance? Someone should have told Nick Jonas that there was something in his teeth before he hit the stage #grammys #GrammyAwards #GRAMMYAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/NtSxJKF7Ja — Marenah (@ReenaRachel) January 27, 2020

@nickjonas homie I think you have some food in your teeth!! Someone help him out #GrammyAwards #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/uo6LM2V5BH — Tina Bullock (@TinaB080785) January 27, 2020

Nick Jonas had food in his teeth. Yup. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/apxAgrv0qP — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) January 27, 2020

Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with spinach or something in his teeth?!? pic.twitter.com/BKWREj4U3l — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) January 27, 2020