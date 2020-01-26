Suscribirse:
Trollean a Jonas Brothers por "lucir" comida en sus dientes durante los Grammy

Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Durante la presentación del grupo, los televidentes notaron un cuerpo extraño en la boca de Nick Jonas.

Trollean a Jonas Brothers por
Año a año millones de personas sintonizan la entrega de los premios Grammy, los galardones más importantes de la industria de la música. Es por eso que ningún detalle pasa desapercibido.

Así fue como los televidentes notaron que Nick Jonas apareció con comida entre sus dientes durante la presentación de su grupo Jonas Brothers.

La banda interpretó el tema inédito "5 more minutes" y su último sencillo "What A Man Gotta Do", en donde se pudo ver a Nick con un elemento verde entre sus muelas.

Rápidamente la imagen se viralizó en redes sociales con hilarantes memes.

