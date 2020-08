Metallica recaudó más de 100 mil dólares gracias a sus registros semanales en YouTube

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Thank you to each and every person who supported #AWMH directly or indirectly during the #MetallicaMondays weekly streaming concert series. The final tally exceeded $118k and 100% of donations will be directed to the charities we support, particularly as it pertains to COVID-19 relief efforts. We spent so many Mondays #AloneTogether and we learned #TogetherWeAreStonger! #MetallicaFamily #MetallicaGivesBack 💙 Learn more at the link in bio.

