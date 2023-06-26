No es troleo: Rick Astley sorprendió con covers a AC/DC, Harry Styles y The Smiths en Glastonbury

Rick Astley fue aplaudido durante sus presentaciones este fin de semana en el festival Glastonbury, de Inglaterra, donde sorprendió con covers a AC/DC, The Smiths y a Harry Styles.

El cantante de "Never Gonna Give You Up" -canción famosa por troleos en las redes- se lució en la batería y cantando al mismo tiempo el clásico rockero "Highway to Hell", de AC/DC.

I didn’t know how much I needed to see Rick Astley crushing AC/DC’s "Highway to Hell" and the drums at Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/el650jBSNB — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 25, 2023

Además, interpretó el hit "As It Was" de Harry Styles, que incorporó en medio de otras canciones.

Después de su show personal, Rick Astley se unió a la banda Blossoms para hacer un concierto completo con 16 covers a The Smiths, pasando desde "This Charming Man" hasta "There Is a Light That Never Goes Out".

Rick Astley & Blossoms covering ‘Panic’ by The Smiths (Glastonbury 2023)



What a showman 🕺🏻



pic.twitter.com/6s6Qn8lJFH — The Rock Revival (@TheRockRevival_) June 24, 2023