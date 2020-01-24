Stone Temple Pilots cancela gira por problemas de salud de su nuevo vocalista

View this post on Instagram

We are sorry to announce that we must cancel the upcoming Perdida acoustic tour. Our brother Jeff has a severely herniated disc and doctors have advised immediate surgery which will require weeks of recovery time and physical therapy. Thankfully Jeff is expected to make a full recovery and we will continue with our Australian tour with Live and Bush in April, the summer tour with Nickelback, and we hope to reschedule the Perdida tour later this year. Everyone who purchased tickets for the Perdida tour will get full refunds for their tickets at point of purchase. Thank you all for your understanding. We love you all and hope to see you on the road again soon.

