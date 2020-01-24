Suscribirse:
Entretención | Música | Rock

Stone Temple Pilots cancela gira por problemas de salud de su nuevo vocalista

Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Jeff Gutt debió ser sometido de urgencia y quedará fuera por varios meses.

Stone Temple Pilots cancela gira por problemas de salud de su nuevo vocalista
La próxima gira acústica de Stone Temple Pilots debió ser cancelada luego de que el cantante Jeff Gutt sufriera una "hernia discal".

"Los médicos aconsejaron una cirugía inmediata, junto con varias semanas de tiempo de recuperación y fisioterapia", dijeron los representantes de la banda en un comunicado publicado este viernes.

"Se espera que Gutt se recupere por completo, y la banda espera reprogramar la gira acústica a finales de este 2020", señala el texto.

La gira tenía contemplada 15 fechas desde el 5 de febrero en Vancouver, Columbia Británica y la idea era mostrar su álbum acústico "Perdida".

El trabajo acústico es el segundo de Stone Temple Pilots con Gutt, a quien contrataron en 2018 para tomar el lugar luego de los fallecimientos de Scott Weiland y Chester Bennington.

