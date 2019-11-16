Shirley Manson sobre Chile: Mentalidades radicales que luchan contra el abuso de poder

View this post on Instagram

What is happening right now in Chile is truly astonishing. When people can no longer afford to live, when they can no longer afford to travel on the Metro system, when they are physically unable to get to their place of work. What are they expected to do? When you back people who have nothing to lose into a corner, they have no choice but to rise up against you. The people should have the power. But of course they don’t. It is so intense being here at this time in Chilean history. I’ve seen and heard some terrible things but my visit here has also proven to be both fascinating and immensely educational.

