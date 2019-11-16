Suscribirse:
Tópicos: Entretención | Música

Shirley Manson sobre Chile: Mentalidades radicales que luchan contra el abuso de poder

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

La cantante tuvo palabras sobre lo que ha visto durante los últimos días en su visita al país.

Shirley Manson sobre Chile: Mentalidades radicales que luchan contra el abuso de poder
Días después de que estuviera en un conversatorio en Santiago, Shirley Manson, vocalista de Garbage, escribió en Twitter una reflexión sobre el estallido social que se vive en el país.

En su cuenta, la vocalista del grupo escribió que "lo que está sucediendo en Santiago, Chile, en este momento, es una de las cosas más intensas que he visto en mi vida".

Y luego afirmó que se trata de "mentalidades radicales que luchan contra el abuso de poder".

Manson fue parte de un conversatorio el pasado lunes en el Teatro Nescafé, en donde fue acompañada por a cantante chilena Francisca Valenzuela.

Santiago, Chile Street Art in protest. Radical mindsets fighting the abuse of power. #chile #revolution #abuseofpower

