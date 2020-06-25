También tendrá que esperar: Festival Bonnaroo posterga su edición hasta 2021
El evento estadounidense se desarrollaría en septiembre pero volverá en junio del próximo año.
Pese a haber sido aplazado para septiembre, finalmente el festival estadounidense Bonnaroo se postergará para 2021.
El evento se iba a realizar a mediados de junio pero en marzo se anunció que se correría para fines de septiembre en Tennessee.
Tool, Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, Lana del Rey, Vampire Weekend y The 1975 serían parte del evento de tres días.
Finalmente, la organización afirmó que las nuevas fechas del festival fueron fijadas para el 17, 18, 19 y 20 de junio de 2021, festejando sus 20 años.
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will not take place this September 24-27, 2020 as originally rescheduled. Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality. Bonnaroo will return to the Farm on June 17-20, 2021 to celebrate our 20th Anniversary. More information on lineup, camping and accommodations will be available at a later date. All current ticket holders will receive an email shortly with information on how to roll your ticket over to the 2021 festival, or receive a refund. While we can’t be together on the Farm this year, we’re going to bring the Farm to you! Keep September 24-27, 2020 on your calendars for a very special virtual Bonnaroo weekend including some of our favorite moments from past and present, along with some special surprises. Details will be coming soon. Radiate positivity and take care of each other, - ️ ❤️ Bonnaroo