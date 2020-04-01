Vocalista de "The Hives" señala que tiene coronavirus y anunció una serie de conciertos vía streaming
Pelle Almqvist busca alivianar la carga en esta cuarentena.
Mediante un video que subió a su cuenta de Instagram, el vocalista de The Hives, Pelle Almqvist, afirmó que se contagió de coronavirus, aunque ahora se siente "un poco mejor".
Aislado en cuarentena, el cantante dijo que mostrará vía streaming una serie de registros inéditos de conciertos parte del "Hivemanor Livemanor", un espectáculo lanzado en enero del 2009.
"Al ver que los espectáculos se posponen y cancelan en todo el mundo, pensamos que le traeríamos la siguiente mejor opción: transmitir en la comodidad de su propio hogar, la serie de conciertos Hivemanor Livemanor, donde le brindamos los shows que hemos hecho en el pasado, ya que no podemos hacer ninguno actualmente", comentó el músico.
Hello Hives Fans in varying stages of Coronatine Quarantine worldwide. Welcome to The Hivemanor Livemanor. This is Howlin’ Pelle of The Hives. I am at the end of week one of what I think is Covid-19 infection. Feeling slightly better. Like us, a lot of you are now home with extra time on your hands. And since shows are being postponed or cancelled - like us, you may be missing the live rock show experience. Luckily, we have quite a few shows saved in the vault! We will start releasing them here on the worldwide web for free so you have something to watch while in Coronatine. I suggest using large speakers and turning up so you can slam dance around your home, and thereby get your daily exercise, but headphones work too. Please no tiny computer speakers. First up is a show we did some years ago in Australia. It’s an all covers show so it will feature a bunch of shit you have never heard us play, and that we have not played at any other shows. Super exclusive shit indeed. Unless you were there, which statistically most of you could not have been. It was in Sydney at the Metro Theatre. I watched it afterwards and gave myself goosebumps. Hope you get some too. We will be reporting back soon with another show. I think it will be a French one from The Black and White Album tour. Love you all. Stay in, stay well, and wash your hands. The Hives HIVEMANOR LIVEMANOR: Metro Theatre in Sydney, AUS - 5 January 2009 Covers show made possible by our friends at @vice and @moshcam_pics 1. Born to Cry (Dion and The Belmonts cover) 2. Early Morning Wake Up Call (Flash and the Pan cover) 3. Nasty Secretary (Joy Rider and Avis Davis cover) 4. Hollywood Babylon (Misfits cover) 5. Beast of Burden (The Rolling Stones cover) 6. Lost and Found (The Saints cover) 7. Little Lil (Mel Dorsey cover) 8. Stormy Weather (Billie Holiday cover) 9. (Gotta Get Some Action) Now! (The Hellacopters cover) 10. Stop and Think It Over (Compulsive Gamblers cover) 11. Tick Tick Boom #thehives #hivemanorlivemanor #thehivesaustralia #coronatine #stayhome