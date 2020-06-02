Actor de "Riverdale" tras ser arrestado: "Paz, disturbios, saqueos, son una forma absolutamente legítima de protesta"

El pasado fin de semana fue arrestado el actor de la serie "Riverdale", Cole Sprouse, esto en medio de las masivas pretestas que se viven en Estados Unidos por el asesinato de George Floyd a manos de agentes de la policía.

El intérprete se encontraba, según sus palabras, manifestándose de forma pacífica en Santa Monica, California, cuando fue detenido.

A raíz de esto, escribió unas palabras en su cuenta de Instagram: "Así es que antes de que el sensacionalismo mediático lo convierta en algo sobre mí, hay una clara necesidad de hablar sobre las circunstancias: las vidas negras importan. Paz, disturbios, saqueos, son una forma absolutamente legítima de protesta. Los medios por naturaleza solo van a mostrar lo más sensacionalista, lo que solo prueba una larga agenda racista", afirmó.

"Es necesario decir que, como hombre blanco heterosexual y figura pública, las consecuencias institucionales de mi detención no son nada en comparación con otros dentro del movimiento. Esto ABSOLUTAMENTE no es una narración sobre mí, y espero que los medios no lo hagan así. Este es, y será, un momento para mantenerse cerca de otros a medida que la situación se intensifica, brindando un apoyo educado, demostrando y haciendo lo correcto", señaló.