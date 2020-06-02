Actor de "Riverdale" tras ser arrestado: "Paz, disturbios, saqueos, son una forma absolutamente legítima de protesta"
Cole Sprouse se mostró de acuerdo con cualquier tipo de manifestación en Estados Unidos.
El pasado fin de semana fue arrestado el actor de la serie "Riverdale", Cole Sprouse, esto en medio de las masivas pretestas que se viven en Estados Unidos por el asesinato de George Floyd a manos de agentes de la policía.
El intérprete se encontraba, según sus palabras, manifestándose de forma pacífica en Santa Monica, California, cuando fue detenido.
A raíz de esto, escribió unas palabras en su cuenta de Instagram: "Así es que antes de que el sensacionalismo mediático lo convierta en algo sobre mí, hay una clara necesidad de hablar sobre las circunstancias: las vidas negras importan. Paz, disturbios, saqueos, son una forma absolutamente legítima de protesta. Los medios por naturaleza solo van a mostrar lo más sensacionalista, lo que solo prueba una larga agenda racista", afirmó.
"Es necesario decir que, como hombre blanco heterosexual y figura pública, las consecuencias institucionales de mi detención no son nada en comparación con otros dentro del movimiento. Esto ABSOLUTAMENTE no es una narración sobre mí, y espero que los medios no lo hagan así. Este es, y será, un momento para mantenerse cerca de otros a medida que la situación se intensifica, brindando un apoyo educado, demostrando y haciendo lo correcto", señaló.
A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.