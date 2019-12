Hija de Paul Walker inicia campaña para construir escuela en honor a su padre

View this post on Instagram

Today, I am launching a campaign with @pencilsofpromise to build a school. This is the season of giving and my biggest wish is to provide a space for these children to learn. Everyone deserves a good education. We are dedicating this school to my dad, Paul Walker. 💙 The link is in my bio. xx, Meadow

