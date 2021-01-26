"Vikings: Valhalla": Este es el reparto de la secuela que prepara Netflix
La producción creada por Michael Hirst desea seguir expandiendo su universo.
Tras el fin de "Vikings", los fanáticos podrán seguir disfrutando de la saga de Ragnar Lothbrok luego que Netflix anunciara un spin-off.
De nombre "Vikings: Valhalla", la producción creada por Michael Hirst dio a conocer el reparto de esta serie enfocada en el Siglo XI y en los vikingos Freydis Eriksdotter, Leif Eriksson, Harald Hardrada y el rey normando William el Conquistador.
Sam Corlett dará vida a Leif Eriksson; Frida Gustavsson hará lo propio con Freydis Eriksdotter; Leo Suter tomará el rol de Harald Sigurdsson y Bradley Freegard será el Rey Canute.
El resto de los personajes, Netflix los anunció:
FRIDA GUSTAVSSON as FREYDIS ERIKSDOTTER— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021
Fiercely pagan, fiery and headstrong, and a staunch believer in the “old gods.” pic.twitter.com/3zwUCqxsa6
BRADLEY FREEGARD is KING CANUTE— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021
The King of Denmark, whose ambitions will mold the course of the 11th century. pic.twitter.com/q4XTlOu2m4
LAURA BERLIN is EMMA OF NORMANDY— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021
The young, ambitious and one of the wealthiest women in Europe. Of the Norman court, and Viking blood. pic.twitter.com/xrhLSHB425
CAROLINE HENDERSON is JARL HAAKON— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021
A great warrior, tolerant leader and ruler of Kattegat. pic.twitter.com/KmazAJgsGm
ASBJØRN KROGH NISSEN is JARL KÅRE— NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021
Jarl Kåre presents a threat to the old pagan ways. pic.twitter.com/pLDg5MqJM3