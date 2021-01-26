"Vikings: Valhalla": Este es el reparto de la secuela que prepara Netflix

Tras el fin de "Vikings", los fanáticos podrán seguir disfrutando de la saga de Ragnar Lothbrok luego que Netflix anunciara un spin-off.

De nombre "Vikings: Valhalla", la producción creada por Michael Hirst dio a conocer el reparto de esta serie enfocada en el Siglo XI y en los vikingos Freydis Eriksdotter, Leif Eriksson, Harald Hardrada y el rey normando William el Conquistador.

Sam Corlett dará vida a Leif Eriksson; Frida Gustavsson hará lo propio con Freydis Eriksdotter; Leo Suter tomará el rol de Harald Sigurdsson y Bradley Freegard será el Rey Canute.

El resto de los personajes, Netflix los anunció:

FRIDA GUSTAVSSON as FREYDIS ERIKSDOTTER

Fiercely pagan, fiery and headstrong, and a staunch believer in the “old gods.” pic.twitter.com/3zwUCqxsa6 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021

BRADLEY FREEGARD is KING CANUTE

The King of Denmark, whose ambitions will mold the course of the 11th century. pic.twitter.com/q4XTlOu2m4 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021

LAURA BERLIN is EMMA OF NORMANDY

The young, ambitious and one of the wealthiest women in Europe. Of the Norman court, and Viking blood. pic.twitter.com/xrhLSHB425 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021

CAROLINE HENDERSON is JARL HAAKON

A great warrior, tolerant leader and ruler of Kattegat. pic.twitter.com/KmazAJgsGm — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021