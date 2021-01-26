Síguenos:
Radio Dulce Patria

Radio Dulce Patria
Radio Cooperativa
Despejado
Santiago28.9°
Humedad30%
+
Radio Cooperativa
Avisos Legales
M360

Síguenos

Tópicos: Entretención | Streaming

"Vikings: Valhalla": Este es el reparto de la secuela que prepara Netflix

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

La producción creada por Michael Hirst desea seguir expandiendo su universo.

Llévatelo:
Las + leídas
Videos + Vistos
En portada

Tras el fin de "Vikings", los fanáticos podrán seguir disfrutando de la saga de Ragnar Lothbrok luego que Netflix anunciara un spin-off.

De nombre "Vikings: Valhalla", la producción creada por Michael Hirst dio a conocer el reparto de esta serie enfocada en el Siglo XI y en los vikingos Freydis Eriksdotter, Leif Eriksson, Harald Hardrada y el rey normando William el Conquistador.

Sam Corlett dará vida a Leif Eriksson; Frida Gustavsson hará lo propio con Freydis Eriksdotter; Leo Suter tomará el rol de Harald Sigurdsson y Bradley Freegard será el Rey Canute.

El resto de los personajes, Netflix los anunció:

LEER ARTICULO COMPLETO

Suscríbete a nuestro newsletter