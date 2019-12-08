Falleció Caroll Spinney, titiritero de "Big Bird" en "Plaza Sésamo"
Estuvo desde el inicio del programa en 1969.
También interpretó a "Oscar el Gruñón".
Estuvo desde el inicio del programa en 1969.
También interpretó a "Oscar el Gruñón".
El titiritero estadounidense Caroll Spinney, famoso por interpretar a "Big Bird" y "Oscar el Gruñón" en el programa de televisión infantil "Plaza Sésamo", murió a los 85 años.
Spinney falleció en su casa en Connecticut después de vivir con distonía durante un tiempo, según un comunicado de Sesame Workshop. Se había retirado el año pasado a la edad de 84 años.
Spinney había retratado a los personajes, incluso proporcionando sus voces, desde el comienzo del espectáculo en 1969.
"Caroll fue un genio artístico cuya visión amable y amorosa del mundo ayudó a dar forma y definir a 'Plaza Sésamo' desde sus primeros días en 1969 hasta cinco décadas después, y su legado aquí en Sesame Workshop y en el firmamento cultural será interminable", dice el comunicado.
View this post on Instagram
Caroll Spinney, the legendary puppeteer behind beloved Sesame Street characters Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, died today, December 8th 2019, at age 85 at his home in Connecticut, after living with Dystonia for some time. Since 1969, Caroll’s kind and loving view of the world helped shape and define Sesame Street. His enormous talent and outsized heart were perfectly suited to playing the larger-than-life yellow bird who brought joy to countless fans of all ages around the world, and his lovably cantankerous grouch gave us all permission to be cranky once in a while. In these characters, Caroll Spinney gave something truly special to the world. With deepest admiration, Sesame Workshop is proud to carry his legacy – and his beloved characters – into the future. Our hearts go out to his beloved wife, Debra, and all of his children and grandchildren. We will miss him dearly.