"Fleabag" y "Game of Thornes" conquistaron en los premios Emmy 2019

Con 32 nominaciones, "Game of Thrones" se quiere despedir por todo lo alto de los Premios Emmy. Consolidada como la serie más galardonada, todavía queda un último acto.

La serie de HBO ha logrado 69 premios desde que comenzó su aventura el 17 de abril del 2011, toda una hazaña que busca más.

Además de "GOT", "Veep" y "Chernobyl", también de HBO, quieren su triunfo. El resto de nominados, acá:

Mejor actor en serie dramática

Jason Bateman ("Ozark")

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")

Kit Harington ("Game Of Thrones")

Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")

Billy Porter ("Pose")

Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us")

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

Emilia Clarke ("Game Of Thrones")

Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")

Viola Davis ("How To Get Away With Murder")

Laura Linney ("Ozark")

Mandy Moore ("This Is Us")

Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")

Robin Wright ("House Of Cards")

Mejor actor en miniserie para TV

Mahershala Ali ("True Detective")

Benicio Del Toro ("Escape at Dannemora")

Hugh Grant ("A Very English Scandal")

Jared Harris ("Chernobyl")

Jharrel Jerome ("When They See Us")

Sam Rockwell ("Fosse/Verdon")

Mejor actriz en miniserie para TV

Amy Adams ("Sharp Objects")

Patricia Arquette ("Escape at Dannemora")

Aunjanue Ellis ("When They See Us")

Joey King ("The Act")

Niecy Nash ("When They See Us")

Michelle Williams ("Fosse/Verdon")

Mejor actor de comedia

Bill Hader ("Barry")

Don Cheadle ("Black Monday")

Anthony Anderson ("black-ish")

Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek")

Ted Danson ("The Good Place")

Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

Mejor actriz de comedia

Christina Applegate ("Dead To Me")

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep")

Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll")

Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek")

Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag")

Mejor serie dramática

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"Bodyguard" (Netflix)

"Game Of Thrones" (HBO)

"Killing Eve" (BBC America)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Pose" (FX Networks)

"Succession" (HBO)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

Mejor serie comedia

"Barry" (HBO)

"Fleabag" (Prime Video)

"Russian Doll" (Netflix)

"Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Prime Video)

"Veep" (HBO)

Mejor miniserie

"Chernobyl" (HBO)

"Escape At Dannemora" (Showtime)

"Fosse/Verdon" (FX Networks)

"Sharp Objects" (HBO)

"When They See Us" (Netflix)



Mejor película para TV

"Bandersnatch / Black Mirror" (Netflix)

"Brexit" (HBO)

"Deadwood" (HBO)

"King Lear" (Prime Video)

"My Dinner With Hervé" (HBO)

Mejor actor secundario en serie dramática

Alfie Allen ("Game Of Thrones")

Jonathan Banks ("Better Call Saul")

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ("Game Of Thrones")

Peter Dinklage ("Game Of Thrones")

Giancarlo Esposito ("Better Call Saul")

Michael Kelly ("House Of Cards")

Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us")

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Gwendoline Christie ("Game Of Thrones")

Julia Garner ("Ozark")

Lena Headey ("Game Of Thrones")

Fiona Shaw ("Killing Eve")

Sophie Turner ("Game Of Thrones")

Maisie Williams ("Game Of Thrones")

Mejor actor secundario en serie comedia

Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")

Anthony Carrigan ("Barry")

Tony Hale ("Veep")

Stephen Root ("Barry")

Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Henry Winkler ("Barry")

Mejor actriz secundaria en serie comedia

Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Anna Chlumsky ("Veep")

Sian Clifford ("Fleabag")

Olivia Colman ("Fleabag")

Betty Gilpin ("GLOW")

Sarah Goldberg ("Barry")

Marin Hinkle ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live")

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie

Patricia Arquette ("The Act")

Marsha Stephanie Blake ("When They See Us")

Patricia Clarkson ("Sharp Objects")

Vera Farmiga ("When They See Us")

Margaret Qualley ("Fosse/Verdon")

Emily Watson ("Chernobyl")

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie

Asante Blackk ("When They See Us")

Paul Dano ("Escape At Dannemora")

John Leguizamo ("When They See Us")

Stellan Skarsgård ("Chernobyl")

Ben Whishaw ("A Very English Scandal")

Michael K. Williams ("When They See Us")

Mejor dirección drama

El cuento de la criada (episodio: «Holly») — Daina Reid

Game of Thrones (episodio: «The Iron Throne») — David Benioff, D. B. Weiss

Game of Thrones (episodio: «The Last of the Starks») — David Nutter

Game of Thrones (episodio: «The Long Night») — Miguel Sapochnik

Killing Eve (episodio: «Desperate Times») — Lisa Brühlmann

Ozark (episodio: «Reparations») — Jason Bateman

Succession (episodio: «Celebration») — Adam McKay

Mejor guion drama

Better Call Saul (episodio: «Winner») — Peter Gould, Thomas Schnauz

Bodyguard (episodio: «Episode 1») — Jed Mercurio

El cuento de la criada (episodio: «Holly») — Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder

Game of Thrones (episodio: «The Iron Throne») — David Benioff, D. B. Weiss

Killing Eve (episodio: «Nice and Neat») — Emerald Fennell

Succession (episodio: «Nobody Is Ever Missing»)

Mejor dirección comedia

Barry (episodio: «The Audition») — Alec Berg

Barry (episodio: «ronny/lily») — Bill Hader

Fleabag (episodio: «Episode 1») — Harry Bradbeer

La maravillosa Señora Maisel (episodio: «All Alone») — Amy Sherman-Palladino

La maravillosa Señora Maisel (episodio: «We're Going to the Catskills!») — Daniel Palladino

The Big Bang Theory (episodio: «The Stockholm Syndrome») — Mark Cendrowski

Mejor guion comedia

Barry (episodio: «ronny/lily») — Alec Berg y Bill Hader

Fleabag (episodio: «Episode 1») — Phoebe Waller-Bridge

PEN15 (episodio: «Anna Ishii-Peters») — Maya Erskine y Anna Konkle

Russian Doll (episodio: «Nothing In This World Is Easy») — Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland y Amy Poehler

Russian Doll (episodio: «A Warm Body») — Allison Silverman

The Good Place (episodio: «Janet(s)») — Josh Siegal y Dylan Morgan

Veep (episodio: «Veep») — David Mandel

Mejor dirección miniserie

A Very English Scandal — Stephen Frears

Chernobyl — Johan Renck

Escape at Dannemora — Ben Stiller

Fosse/Verdon (episodio: «Glory») — Jessica Yu

Fosse/Verdon (episodio: «Who's Got the Pain») — Thomas Kail

When They See Us — Ava DuVernay

Mejor guion miniserie

A Very English Scandal — Russell T Davies

Chernobyl — Craig Mazin

Escape at Dannemora (episodio: «Part 6») — Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin y Jerry Stahl

Escape at Dannemora (episodio: «Part 7») — Brett Johnson y Michael Tolkin

Fosse/Verdon (episodio: «Providence») — Joel Fields y Steven Levenson

When They See Us (episodio: «Part Four») — Ava DuVernay y Michael Starrbury