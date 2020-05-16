Directora de "Mad Men", "New Girl" y "GLOW" murió a raíz de un trastorno sanguíneo

La escritora, directora y productora Lynn Shelton falleció el viernes 15 de mayo a la edad de 54 años en Los Ángeles debido a un trastorno sanguíneo no identificado previamente, según comentó uno de sus cercanos.

Shelton era de las representantes más destacadas del cine independiente estadounidense, dirigiendo "Humpday", "Your Sister's Sister" y "Sword of Trust".

La estadounidense fue una prolífica directora de series de televisión como "Mad Men", "Master of None", "Love" y "New Girl". También dirigió episodios de "GLOW", protagonizada por Marc Maron, quien reveló el fallecimiento de Shelton.

"Tengo algunas malas noticias. Lynn falleció anoche. Se derrumbó ayer por la mañana después de haber estado enferma durante una semana", dijo Maron en un comunicado.

"Había una condición subyacente previamente desconocida. No fue COVID-19. Los médicos no pudieron salvarla. Lo intentaron. Difícil", expresó.

Rest peacefully, Lynn Shelton. Damn. A singular talent and a really nice person. This is awful and so, so sad. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 16, 2020

Lynn Shelton changed my life when she handed me the Directing Award at Sundance in 2012. She announced my name with pride. Handed it to me with love. Rooted for me long after. I can’t believe I’m typing this. Rest In Peace, Beauty. Thank you for your films. And for your kindness. pic.twitter.com/KySqgIdqQd — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 16, 2020

We lost our dear friend Lynn Shelton. We made so many things together. I wish we had made more. Her boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed each other. Like family. What a deep loss. pic.twitter.com/LcowmbGqum — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) May 16, 2020