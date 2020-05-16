Síguenos:
Radio Dulce Patria

Radio Dulce Patria
Radio Cooperativa
Despejado
Santiago18.6°
Humedad48%
+
Radio Cooperativa
Avisos Legales
M360

Síguenos

Tópicos: Entretención | Televisión | Series

Directora de "Mad Men", "New Girl" y "GLOW" murió a raíz de un trastorno sanguíneo

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Lynn Shelton falleció a los 54 años de edad la noche del viernes.

Directora de
Llévatelo:
Las + leídas
Videos + Vistos
En portada

La escritora, directora y productora Lynn Shelton falleció el viernes 15 de mayo a la edad de 54 años en Los Ángeles debido a un trastorno sanguíneo no identificado previamente, según comentó uno de sus cercanos.

Shelton era de las representantes más destacadas del cine independiente estadounidense, dirigiendo "Humpday", "Your Sister's Sister" y "Sword of Trust".

La estadounidense fue una prolífica directora de series de televisión como "Mad Men", "Master of None", "Love" y "New Girl". También dirigió episodios de "GLOW", protagonizada por Marc Maron, quien reveló el fallecimiento de Shelton.

"Tengo algunas malas noticias. Lynn falleció anoche. Se derrumbó ayer por la mañana después de haber estado enferma durante una semana", dijo Maron en un comunicado.

"Había una condición subyacente previamente desconocida. No fue COVID-19. Los médicos no pudieron salvarla. Lo intentaron. Difícil", expresó.

LEER ARTICULO COMPLETO

Suscríbete a nuestro newsletter