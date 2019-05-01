Elenco de "The Big Bang Theory" grabó el último episodio en la historia de la serie
Los actores compartieron por última vez en el set luego de 12 temporadas.
"The Big Bang Theory" terminará a mediados de mayo con su temporada 12, cuyo último episodio fue grabado por el elenco la noche del martes y para ello los actores comenzaron a despedirse con mensajes en redes sosciales.
Jim Parsons (Sheldon) publicó un texto en cuenta de Instagram, diciendo que "es difícil encontrar las palabras para articular lo que ha sido una experiencia profunda", junto con una foto de la puerta a 4A, el viejo departamento del físico y que sirve como lugar de reunión principal para todos los amigos.
Johnny Galecki (Leonard) compartió una foto del 4B y una foto grupal con el mensaje "Más sentimientos que las palabras pueden expresar". Kunal Nayyar (Rajesh) también agradeció con una foto de los actores y Kaley Cuoco (Penny) publicó una imagen de la escena final.
El último capítulo de "The Big Bang Theory" se emitirá el próximo 16 de mayo.
knock, knock, knock, thank you... Thank you, apartment 4A, for being a home to so many dreams come true, to so many friendships made. And thank YOU, ALL of you - yes, YOU, reading this right NOW! As we get ready to tape our final episode tonight, to walk in and out of this apartment door for the last time, it is hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been. But the words “love” and “gratitude” come to mind... so love and gratitude to all of you. ALL of you. Thank you. ❤️ (oh! and happy birthday to @sanctionedjohnnygalecki and @kunalkarmanayyar - talk about good timing... may your next 12 years be as vibrant and wonderful as the last 12 years in which i’ve had the pleasure to know and work with you both 🎉)
Thank you Thank you for your words Thank you for your encouragement Thank you for tuning in night in and night out Thank you for the stories you shared about how this show made you feel Thank you too, for the not so nice times Thank you, for lifting us up when we were down Fame can feel like a cage, so Thank you for making us feel safe enough to be free. Thank you for letting me share my birthday on stage with my six best friends, And Thank you, for you, because without you- there would be no us. So this goes out to you, the fans... One last time. In love and gratitude, -Kunal
💛 Forever 💛 @kaleycuoco @kunalkarmanayyar @missmayim @therealjimparsons @sanctionedjohnnygalecki #simonhelberg
