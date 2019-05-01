Suscribirse:
Elenco de "The Big Bang Theory" grabó el último episodio en la historia de la serie

Los actores compartieron por última vez en el set luego de 12 temporadas.

Elenco de
"The Big Bang Theory" terminará a mediados de mayo con su temporada 12, cuyo último episodio fue grabado por el elenco la noche del martes y para ello los actores comenzaron a despedirse con mensajes en redes sosciales.

Jim Parsons (Sheldon) publicó un texto en cuenta de  Instagram, diciendo que "es difícil encontrar las palabras para articular lo que ha sido una experiencia profunda", junto con una foto de la puerta a 4A, el viejo departamento del físico y que sirve como lugar de reunión principal para todos los amigos.

Johnny Galecki (Leonard) compartió una foto del 4B y una foto grupal con el mensaje "Más sentimientos que las palabras pueden expresar". Kunal Nayyar (Rajesh) también agradeció con una foto de los actores y Kaley Cuoco (Penny) publicó una imagen de la escena final.

El último capítulo de "The Big Bang Theory" se emitirá el próximo 16 de mayo.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

knock, knock, knock, thank you... Thank you, apartment 4A, for being a home to so many dreams come true, to so many friendships made. And thank YOU, ALL of you - yes, YOU, reading this right NOW! As we get ready to tape our final episode tonight, to walk in and out of this apartment door for the last time, it is hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been. But the words “love” and “gratitude” come to mind... so love and gratitude to all of you. ALL of you. Thank you. ❤️ (oh! and happy birthday to @sanctionedjohnnygalecki and @kunalkarmanayyar - talk about good timing... may your next 12 years be as vibrant and wonderful as the last 12 years in which i’ve had the pleasure to know and work with you both 🎉)

A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Apr 30, 2019 at 11:45am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Final group scene 💕 That’s a wrap 😭 @bigbangtheory_cbs

A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) on Apr 30, 2019 at 11:50pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Goodnight from stage 25. @bigbangtheory_cbs

A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on Apr 30, 2019 at 8:55pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

💛 Forever 💛 @kaleycuoco @kunalkarmanayyar @missmayim @therealjimparsons @sanctionedjohnnygalecki #simonhelberg

A post shared by Melissa Rauch (@themelissarauch) on Apr 30, 2019 at 12:09pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

This set. Getting packed up. 😭

A post shared by Official Kevin Sussman (@kevsussman) on Apr 30, 2019 at 2:24pm PDT

