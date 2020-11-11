Wentworth Miller se despide definitivamente de "Prison Break": "Estoy fuera"
El actor descartó una posible nueva temporada de la popular serie.
Con una sensible publicación en su cuenta de Instagram, el actor Wentworth Miller se despidió definitivamente de "Prison Break" y de "Michael Scofield", el personaje que interpretó durante cinco temporadas en la popular serie.
"Estoy fuera de PB, oficialmente. No tiene que ver con los comentarios en redes, sólo que no quiero interpretar personajes heterosexuales, sus historias ya fueron contadas", posteó el artista, que en 2016 reveló públicamente su homosexualidad.
Si bien no se ha confirmado el desarrollo de nuevas producciones relacionadas a "Prison Break", Miller hizo referencia a las constantes peticiones de los fanáticos para revivir la producción. "Si eres un fan que quería más temporadas entiendo que esto pueda ser decepcionante, lo siento", agregó el intérprete.
"Si estás enamorado y preocupado de un heterosexual ficticio interpretado por un real gay, eso es problema tuyo", concluyó el actor.
"Prison Break" se emitió sus cuatro temporadas originales entre 2005 y 2008. Un año más tarde se estrenó la película para televisión "Prison Break: The final Break" y en 2017 la serie recibió una quinta temporada.
"This is my favorite IG account," someone wrote in response to a recent post. Thank you. I want you to know I saw that. I see the positive comments and DMs (a lot of them anyway). Affectionate. Supportive. Appreciated (by me). Obviously there are comments and DMs I appreciate less. Who are these people? On my page? What backwards-ass, Stone Age values country did they crawl out of? The U.S.? I won't be disappearing (too many cool things to repost). The ability to comment likely will. I'm not concerned for myself. I can't be "bullied" in this space. I have too much power. "Delete. Block. Deactivate." Etc. But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea... I don't want them exposed to bullshit. On a related note... I'm out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one... That's your work. - W.M. 🏳️🌈