Taylor Swift lidera la lista: Las nominaciones a los MTV Video Music Awards 2023
El mexicano Peso Pluma forma parte de los artistas nuevos que se ganaron un espacio para ser votados.
Ya fueron desveladas las nominaciones de los artistas y músicos que calificarán en las diversas categorías de los MTV Video Music Awards 2023, donde fanáticos podrán elegir a sus favoritos.
El fenómeno mundial Taylor Swift (8) lidera las nominaciones de este año, mientras que entre los nombres más destacados que se codearán el trono se encuentran BLACKPINK, Diddy, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith, Shakira y SZA.
Llama la atención la alta cantidad de artistas nominados por primera vez a los premios, y algunos con múltiples nominaciones. Kim Petras con cinco, Metro Boomin y Rema con tres cada uno.
El mexicano Peso Pluma y sus corridos no se quedan atrás, acumulando dos nominaciones, al igual que Yung Miami, Ayra Starr, GloRilla, Ice Spice y Reneé Rapp.
VIDEO DEL AÑO
Doja Cat – "Attention" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records
Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl" – Republic Records
Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records
SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
KAROL G – Interscope Records
Nicki Minaj – Republic Records
Shakira – Sony Music US Latin
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records
Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down" – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records
Steve Lacy – "Bad Habit" – L-M Records / RCA Records
SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
GloRilla - CMG / Interscope Records
Ice Spice - 10K Projects / Capitol Records
Kaliii - Atlantic Records
Peso Pluma - Double P Records
PinkPantheress - 300 Entertainment
Reneé Rapp - Interscope Records
ACTUACIÓN PUSH DEL AÑO
August 2022: Saucy Santana – "Booty" – Arena Records / RCA Records
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – "Until I Found You" – Mercury Records / Republic Records
October 2022: JVKE – "golden hour" – AWAL
November 2022: Flo Milli – "Conceited" – '94 Sounds / RCA Records
December 2022: Reneé Rapp – "Colorado" – Interscope Records
January 2023: Sam Ryder – "All The Way Over" – Elektra Entertainment
February 2023: Armani White – "GOATED" – Def Jam
March 2023: FLETCHER – "Becky's So Hot" – Capitol Records
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Sugar Rush Ride" – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
May 2023: Ice Spice – "Princess Diana" – Heavy On It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records
June 2023: FLO – "Losing You" – Uptown/Republic Records
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – "That Part" – Island Records
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – "I'm Good (Blue)" – Warner Records
Post Malone, Doja Cat – "I Like You (A Happier Song)" – Mercury Records / Republic Records
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On" – Motown Records
KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG" – Universal Music Latino
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – "Creepin' (Remix)" – Boominati / Republic Records
Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down" – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
MEJOR POP
Demi Lovato – "Swine" – Island Records
Dua Lipa – "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)" – Atlantic Records
Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed" – Atlantic Records
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records
P!NK – "TRUSTFALL" – RCA Records
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records
MEJOR HIP-HOP
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On" – Motown Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – "STAYING ALIVE" – We The Best / Epic Records
GloRilla & Cardi B – "Tomorrow 2" – CMG / Interscope Records
Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock" – Atlantic Records / Generation Now
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – "Kant Nobody" – Young Money Records
Metro Boomin ft Future – "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)" – Boominati / Republic Records
Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl" – Republic Records
MEJOR R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – "Stay" – RCA Records
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – "How Does It Feel" – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – "Creepin' (Remix)" – Boominati / Republic Records
SZA – "Shirt" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Toosii – "Favorite Song" – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – "Love In The Way" – Empire Distribution
MEJOR ALTERNATIVO
blink-182 – "EDGING" – Columbia Records
boygenius – "the film" – Interscope Records
Fall Out Boy – "Hold Me Like A Grudge" – Fueled By Ramen
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – "Candy Necklace" – Interscope Records
Paramore – "This Is Why" – Atlantic Records
Thirty Seconds To Mars – "Stuck" – Concord Records / Concord
MEJOR ROCK
Foo Fighters – "The Teacher" – RCA Records
Linkin Park – "Lost (Original Version)" – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Tippa My Tongue" – Warner Records
Måneskin – "THE LONELIEST" – Arista Records
Metallica – "Lux Æterna" – Blackened Recordings
Muse – "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" – Warner Records
MEJOR LATINO
Anitta – "Funk Rave" – Republic Records
Bad Bunny – "WHERE SHE GOES" – Rimas Entertainment
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – "Ella Baila Sola" – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – "un x100to" – Rimas Entertainment
KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG" – Universal Music Latino
ROSALÍA – "DESPECHÁ" – Columbia Records
Shakira – "Acróstico" – Sony Music US Latin
MEJOR K-POP
aespa – "Girls" – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.
BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
FIFTY FIFTY – "Cupid" – ATTRAKT / Warner Records
SEVENTEEN – "Super" – HYBE / Geffen Records
Stray Kids – "S-Class" – JYP / Republic
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Sugar Rush Ride" – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
MEJOR AFROBEATS
Ayra Starr – "Rush" – Mavin Global Holdings
Burna Boy – "It's Plenty" – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd
Davido ft. Musa Keys – "UNAVAILABLE" – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
Fireboy DML & Asake – "Bandana" – Empire Distribution
Libianca – "People" – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down" – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– "2 Sugar" – Starboy / RCA Records
VIDEO CON CAUSA
Alicia Keys – If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral) – NETFLIX
Bad Bunny – "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente" – Rimas Entertainment
Demi Lovato – "Swine" – Island Records
Dove Cameron – "Breakfast" – Columbia Records
Imagine Dragons – "Crushed" – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Maluma – "La Reina" – Sony Music US Latin
MAJOR DIRECCIÓN
Doja Cat - "Attention" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Dirigido por Tanu Muiño
Drake – "Falling Back" – OVO/Republic Records - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out" – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Dirigido por Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion – "Her" – 300 Entertainment - Dirigido por Colin Tilley
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records - Dirigido por Floria Sigismondi
SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Dirigido por Christian Breslauer
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records - Dirigido por Taylor Swift
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
Adele – "I Drink Wine" – Columbia Records - Cinematografía por Adam Newport-Berra
Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed" – Atlantic Records - Cinematografía por Natasha Baier
Janelle Monae – "Lipstick Lover" – Atlantic Records - Cinematografía por Allison Anderson
Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out" – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records 0 Cinematografía por Adam Newport-Berra
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records - Cinematografía por Marcell Rev
Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records - Cinematografía por Russ Fraser
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records - Cinematografía por Rina Yang
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Fall Out Boy – "Love From The Other Side" – Fueled By Ramen - Efectos Visuales por Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
Harry Styles – "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" – Columbia Records - Efectos Visuales por Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
Melanie Martinez – "VOID" – Atlantic Records - Efectos Visuales por Carbon
Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl" – Republic Records - Efectos Visuales por Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records - Efectos Visuales por Max Colt / FRENDER
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records - Efectos Visuales por Parliament
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Coreografía por Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
Dua Lipa – "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)" – Atlantic Records - Coreografía por Charm LbaDonna
Jonas Brothers – "Waffle House" – Republic Records - Coreografía por Jerry Reece
Megan Thee Stallion – "Her" – 300 Entertainment - Coreografía por Sean Bankhead
Panic! At The Disco – "Middle Of A Breakup" – Fueled By Ramen - Coreografía por Monika Felice Smith
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records - Coreografía por (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
boygenius – "the film" – Interscope Records - Dirección de arte por Jen Dunlap
BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Dirección de arte por Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Doja Cat – "Attention" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Dirección de arte por Spencer Graves
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – "Candy Necklace" – Interscope Records - Dirección de arte por Brandon Mendez
Megan Thee Stallion – "Her" – 300 Entertainment - Dirección de arte por Niko Philipides
SZA – "Shirt" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Dirección de arte por Kate Bunch
MEJOR EDICIÓN
BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Edición por Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Kendrick Lamar – "Rich Spirit" – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Edición por Grason Caldwell
Miley Cyrus – "River" – Columbia Records - Edición por Brandan Walter
Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records - Edición por Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Edición por Luis Caraza Peimbert
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records - Edición por Chancler Haynes