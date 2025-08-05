Síguenos:
Tópicos: Magazine | Música | MTV

Lady Gaga lidera las nominaciones a los MTV MVAs: esta es la lista de nominados

Publicado:
| Periodista Digital: EFE/Cooperativa.cl

La icónica ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 7 de septiembre.

Lady Gaga lidera las nominaciones a los MTV MVAs: esta es la lista de nominados
Lady Gaga encabeza este año la lista de nominados a los Premios MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), que se otorgarán el 7 de septiembre en Nueva York, al figurar en doce categorías, entre ellas Artista y Canción del Año, apoyada por su más reciente disco "Mayhem" (2025), y destronando a Taylor Swift que por dos años lideró las candidaturas.

La artista acumula 12 nominaciones: Mejor Video, Mejor Álbum, Mejor Colaboración por su trabajo con Bruno Mars en "Die with a Smile", tema que también es candidato a Canción del Año y Mejor Canción Pop, así como por Mejor Dirección por "Abracadabra", también incluida en su nuevo álbum, y que además figura en las listas de nominadas a Mejor Dirección Artística, Fotografía, Edición, Efectos Especiales y Coreografía.

Por su parte, Mars le sigue con once nominaciones, y Kendrick Lamar con diez; Sabrina Carpenter y Rosé de Blackpink, que por primera vez figura en las candidaturas, con ocho nominaciones; mientras que Ariana Grande y The Weeknd, cuentan con siete.

El puertorriqueño Bad Bunny figura con cuatro nominaciones: Artista del Año, en la que compite además con Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Lamar, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift y The Weekend; y a Mejor Álbum por su reciente proyecto "Debí Tirar más Fotos", que además compite en la categoría de Mejor Video Largo.

Bad Bunny también está en la lista a Mejor Canción Latina por "Baile inolvidable", en la que además figuran J Balvin ("Río"), Karol G ("Si Antes te Hubiera Conocido"), Peso Pluma ("La Patrulla"), Rauw Alejandro y Romeo Santos ("Khé?") y Shakira ("Soltera").

Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll y Tate McRae también acumulan cuatro nominaciones; y Taylor Swift y Beyoncé solamente fueron nominadas a Artista del Año.

Mientras que en la categoría de Mejor Video del Año, premio principal en los VMAs, compiten Ariana Grande por "Brighter Days Ahead"; Billie Eilish por "Birds of a Feather"; Kendrick Lamar por "Not Like Us", Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars por "Die with a Smile"; Rosé y Bruno Mars por "APT"; Sabrina Carpenter por "Manchild", y The Weeknd y Playboi Carti por "Timeless".

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Una publicación compartida por MTV (@mtv)

Lista de nominados de los MTV VMAs 2025

Video del Año:

  • Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead"
  • Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"
  • Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"
  • Rosé & Bruno Mars – "Apt."
  • Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"
  • The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – "Timeless"

Artista del Año:

  • Bad Bunny
  • Beyoncé
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lady Gaga
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

Canción del Año:

  • Alex Warren – "Ordinary"
  • Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"
  • Doechii – "Anxiety"
  • Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire"
  • Gracie Abrams – "I Love You, I'm Sorry"
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"
  • Lorde – "What Was That"
  • Rosé & Bruno Mars – "Apt."
  • Tate McRae – "Sports Car"
  • The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – "Timeless"

Artista Nuevo del Año:

  • Alex Warren
  • Ella Langley
  • Gigi Perez
  • Lola Young
  • Sombr
  • The Marías

Artista Pop del Año:

  • Ariana Grande
  • Charli XCX
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lorde
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Tate McRae

Presentación MTV PUSH del Año:

  • Agosto 2024 – Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
  • Septiembre 2024 – Ayra Starr – "Last Heartbreak Song"
  • Octubre 2024 – Mark Ambor – "Belong Together"
  • Noviembre 2024 – Lay Bankz – "Graveyard"
  • Diciembre 2024 – Dasha – "Bye Bye Bye"
  • Enero 2025 – Katseye – "Touch"
  • Febrero 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – "Kehlani"
  • Marzo 2025 – Leon Thomas – "Yes It Is"
  • Abril 2025 – Livingston – "Shadow"
  • Mayo 2025 – Damiano David – "Next Summer"
  • Junio 2025 – Gigi Perez – "Sailor Song"
  • Julio 2025 – Role Model – "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out"

Colaboración del Año:

  • Bailey Zimmerman con LuLke Combs – "Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)"
  • Kendrick Lamar & SZA – "Luther"
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"
  • Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – "Pour Me a Drink"
  • Rosé & Bruno Mars – "Apt."
  • Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – "Sunset Blvd"

Canción Pop del Año:

  • Alex Warren – "Ordinary"
  • Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead"
  • Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire"
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"
  • Rosé & Bruno Mars – "Apt."
  • Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"

Mejor Hip-Hop:

  • Doechii – "Anxiety"
  • Drake – "Nokia"
  • Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – "Somebody Save Me"
  • GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – "Whatchu Kno About Me"
  • Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
  • LL Cool J ft. Eminem – "Murdergram Deux"
  • Travis Scott – "4X4" – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

R&B del Año:

  • Chris Brown – "Residuals"
  • Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – "Mutt (Remix)"
  • Mariah Carey – "Type Dangerous"
  • Partynextdoor – "N o C h i l l"
  • Summer Walker – "Heart of a Woman"
  • SZA – "Drive"
  • The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – "Timeless"

Mejor Alternativo:

  • Gigi Perez – "Sailor Song"
  • Imagine Dragons – "Wake Up"
  • Lola Young – "Messy"
  • MGK & Jelly Roll – "Lonely Road"
  • Sombr – "Back to Friends"
  • The Marías – "Back to Me"

Canción Rock del Año:

  • Coldplay – "All My Love"
  • Evanescence – "Afterlife (From the Netflix Series 'Devil May Cry')"
  • Green Day – "One Eyed Bastard"
  • Lenny Kravitz – "Honey" – Roxie Records
  • Linkin Park – "The Emptiness Machine"
  • Twenty One Pilots – "The Contract"

Mejor Latino:

  • Bad Bunny – "Baile Inolvidable"
  • J Balvin – "Rio"
  • Karol G – "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"
  • Peso Pluma – "La Patrulla"
  • Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – "Khé?"
  • Shakira – "Soltera"

Canción K-Pop del Año:

  • Aespa – "Whiplash"
  • Jennie – "Like Jennie "
  • Jimin – "Who"
  • Jisoo – "Earthquake"
  • Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye – "Born Again"
  • Stray Kids – "Chk Chk Boom"
  • Rosé – "Toxic Till the End"

Mejor Afrobeat:

  • Asake & Travis Scott – "Active"
  • Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – "TaTaTa"
  • Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – "Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)"
  • Rema – "Baby (Is It a Crime)"
  • Tems ft. Asake – "Get It Right"
  • Tyla – "Push 2 Start"
  • Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – "Piece of My Heart"

Mejor Country:

  • Chris Stapleton – "Think I'm in Love With You"
  • Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – "I'm Gonna Love You"
  • Jelly Roll – "Liar"
  • Lainey Wilson – "4x4xU"
  • Megan Moroney – "Am I Okay?"
  • Morgan Wallen – "Smile"

Álbum del Año:

  • Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
  • Kendrick Lamar – GNX
  • Lady Gaga – Mayhem
  • Morgan Wallen – I'm the Problem
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet
  • The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Video de Larga Duración:

  • Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead"
  • Bad Bunny – "Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)"
  • Damiano David – "Funny Little Stories"
  • Mac Miller – "Balloonerism"
  • Miley Cyrus – "Something Beautiful"
  • The Weeknd – "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

Video "For Good" con Mejor Mensaje Social:

  • Burna Boy – "Higher"
  • Charli XCX – "Guess featuring Billie Eilish"
  • Doechii – "Anxiety"
  • Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – "Somebody Save Me"
  • Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – "Younger and Hotter Than Me"
  • Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – "Sleepwalking"

Mejor Dirección

  • Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead"
  • Charli XCX – "Guess featuring Billie Eilish"
  • Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
  • Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra"
  • Rosé & Bruno Mars – "Apt."
  • Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"

Dirección de Arte

  • Charli XCX – "Guess featuring Billie Eilish"
  • Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
  • Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra"
  • Lorde – "Man Of The Year"
  • Miley Cyrus – "End of the World"
  • Rosé & Bruno Mars – "Apt."

Mejor Cinematografía

  • Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead"
  • Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire"
  • Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
  • Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra"
  • Miley Cyrus – "Easy Lover"
  • Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"

Mejor Edición

  • Charli XCX – "Guess featuring Billie Eilish"
  • Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire"
  • Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
  • Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra"
  • Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"
  • Tate McRae – "Just Keep Watching (From 'F1 The Movie')"

Coreografía del Año

  • Doechii – "Anxiety"
  • FKA Twigs – "Eusexua"
  • Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
  • Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra"
  • Tyla – "Push 2 Start"
  • Zara Larsson – "Pretty Ugly"

Mejores Efectos Visuales:

  • Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead"
  • Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra"
  • Rosé & Bruno Mars – "Apt."
  • Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"
  • Tate McRae – "Just Keep Watching" (From 'F1 The Movie')
  • The Weeknd – "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

