Tópicos: Magazine | Música

Nuevos sonidos: Kike Galdames, Juanito Ayala, No Basta Con Querer, Gabo Santoro y Engrupid Pipol

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl
Nuevos sonidos: Kike Galdames, Juanito Ayala, No Basta Con Querer, Gabo Santoro y Engrupid Pipol
 Crédito: Flickr/drestwn
<p><em><strong>Kike Galdames feat. Carlinhos - "Bruma"</strong></em></p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="352" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/2ye27bcL0u6HIbEyBaa1Eb?utm_source=generator" style="border-radius: 12px;" width="100%" data-testid="embed-iframe"></iframe></p>
<p><strong><em> Juanito Ayala - "Papito corazón"</em> </strong></p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="352" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/50qJzzE6wY4rtgOe4NhYax?utm_source=generator" style="border-radius: 12px;" width="100%" data-testid="embed-iframe"></iframe></p>
<p><em><strong> No Basta Con Querer - "Quemadura"</strong> </em></p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="352" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/1AT4lXMV4wbBGw9ENfQbrC?utm_source=generator" style="border-radius: 12px;" width="100%" data-testid="embed-iframe"></iframe></p>
<p><strong><em> Gabo Santoro - "Caos en libertad"</em> </strong></p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="352" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/6DZmq25IftHcVjE57xuX9s?utm_source=generator" style="border-radius: 12px;" width="100%" data-testid="embed-iframe"></iframe></p>
<p><em><strong> Engrupid Pipol - "Tripel Ultimatum"</strong> </em></p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="352" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/0M4bi8mOPuMotohaNtuLAU?utm_source=generator" style="border-radius: 12px;" width="100%" data-testid="embed-iframe"></iframe></p>

