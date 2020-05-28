Síguenos:
Radio Dulce Patria

Radio Dulce Patria
Radio Cooperativa
Nublado
Santiago11.0°
Humedad81%
+
Radio Cooperativa
Avisos Legales
M360

Síguenos

Tópicos: Mundo | EE.UU.

El mundo del espectáculo pide justicia por afroamericano asesinado por la policía de Minneapolis

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Estrellas de Hollywood y músicos célebres reaccionaron a la muerte de George Floyd.

El mundo del espectáculo pide justicia por afroamericano asesinado por la policía de Minneapolis
 EFE
Llévatelo:
Las + leídas
Videos + Vistos
En portada

El asesinato de un afroamericano por parte de la policía de Minneapolis ha provocado una enorme cantidad de protestas y una reacción de actores y músicos que exigen justicia por el hecho.

Desde estrellas de Hollywood a músicos célebres han ocupado sus redes sociales para expresar sus sentimientos tras la muerte de George Floyd, ocurrida el pasado lunes.

Además de publicaciones en redes sociales, actores como Seth Rogen, Steve Carell y Ben Schwartz hicieron una donación a un fondo destinado a ayudar a pagar la fianza para manifestantes de escasos recursos.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

My heart is so heavy for those who lost their lives these past few weeks — individuals who should be known for their personalities, the way they lived, those who loved them — not grouped together for the brutal and awful way they were murdered. But the killings of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd are part of a larger and horrific pattern in this country. I know it’s not enough to be horrified though. I need to learn so much and do so much more as a white American trying to fathom what life is like for people of color in this country. Visit my stories for a list of resources to begin the anti-racist work. We have so much work to do if we truly want this to be a land of liberty and justice for all.

Una publicación compartida de Natalie Portman (@natalieportman) el 28 May, 2020 a las 12:20 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Get it now? (Repost @jasonheathandthegreedysouls) #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd

Una publicación compartida de Tom Morello (@tommorello) el 26 May, 2020 a las 5:20 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

GEORGE FLOYD my heart breaks for you and your family. #policebrutality needs to stop. #sayhisname

Una publicación compartida de Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) el 27 May, 2020 a las 3:39 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

What is it in the words "I. CAN'T. BREATHE." police don't understand? #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd

Una publicación compartida de Mark Hamill (@hamillhimself) el 27 May, 2020 a las 5:44 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

#JusticeForFloyd

Una publicación compartida de Naomi Campbell (@naomi) el 27 May, 2020 a las 11:41 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Enough!!! #GeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd

Una publicación compartida de Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) el 27 May, 2020 a las 7:01 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

George Floyd was killed at the hands of 4 officers in Minneapolis on Monday. The video is abhorrent. He should be alive. Getting killed by the police is the 6th leading cause of death of young black men in this country. White friends: We can’t let our discomfort, ego, or belief that this work doesn’t include us, prevent us from acknowledging our privilege and that we have the burden of dismantling white supremacy. We do. We can not be complacent. We can not be silent. We need to have this conversation with our families and friend and coworkers. Let’s turn outrage into action. It starts with texting FLOYD to 55156 to demand that the officers who murdered George Floyd are arrested and charged. The link in my bio was compiled by @sarahsophief and has tangible things we can all do to educate ourselves (articles, films, who to follow on social media, organizations that need our funding, etc...) and disrupt the system from which we benefit. #georgefloyd

Una publicación compartida de Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) el 27 May, 2020 a las 7:36 PDT

LEER ARTICULO COMPLETO

Suscríbete a nuestro newsletter