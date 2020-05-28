El mundo del espectáculo pide justicia por afroamericano asesinado por la policía de Minneapolis

El asesinato de un afroamericano por parte de la policía de Minneapolis ha provocado una enorme cantidad de protestas y una reacción de actores y músicos que exigen justicia por el hecho.

Desde estrellas de Hollywood a músicos célebres han ocupado sus redes sociales para expresar sus sentimientos tras la muerte de George Floyd, ocurrida el pasado lunes.

Además de publicaciones en redes sociales, actores como Seth Rogen, Steve Carell y Ben Schwartz hicieron una donación a un fondo destinado a ayudar a pagar la fianza para manifestantes de escasos recursos.

My heart breaks for George Floyd, his family and for the people in Minneapolis. Murder is murder. Cops are also citizens, the same rules should apply to them. This is absolutely horrific and if the mayor and DA do not step up it sets a poor example for this entire country. pic.twitter.com/WA5VJGGhE2