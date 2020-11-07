Síguenos:
Tópicos: Mundo | EE.UU. | Elecciones

Músicos y actores celebran el triunfo de Joe Biden y Kamala Harris en elección estadounidense

Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Desde Lady Gaga hasta Chris Evans reaccionaron en redes sociales.

Este sábado, el conteo en Pensilvania le dio los votos electorales que le permiten a Joe Biden convertirse en el Presidente de Estados Unidos y a Kamala Harris como la primera mujer Vicepresidenta de la historia.

Desde Lady Gaga hasta actores de Hollywood han reaccionado al triunfo de Biden y Harris, cuando tantos sus cuentas de Twitter como Instagram, como Chris Evans, que interpreta a Capitán América, citó un tuit de Trump y le expresó "Perdiste".

