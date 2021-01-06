Síguenos:
Tópicos: Mundo | EE.UU. | Elecciones

Partidarios de Trump intentaron tomarse el Capitolio en medio de ratificación del triunfo de Biden

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Los protestantes superaron ampliamente a la seguridad del edificio y algunos manifestantes lograron ingresar al histórico inmueble.

Miles de partidarios de Trump Protestan en las afueras del Capitalio en Estados Unidos, donde el senado se encuentra corroborarando la victoria del candidato presidencial demócrata, Joe Biden.

Los protestantes superaron ampliamente a la seguridad del edificio y algunos ingresaron al histórico inmueble. 

