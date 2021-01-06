Partidarios de Trump intentaron tomarse el Capitolio en medio de ratificación del triunfo de Biden
Los protestantes superaron ampliamente a la seguridad del edificio y algunos manifestantes lograron ingresar al histórico inmueble.
Miles de partidarios de Trump Protestan en las afueras del Capitalio en Estados Unidos, donde el senado se encuentra corroborarando la victoria del candidato presidencial demócrata, Joe Biden.
BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021
This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN
Patriots have taken the capitol!!#WashingtonDC #DC pic.twitter.com/VemlEtBqdm— Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021
👉🏻 Cientos de manifestantes a favor de #Trump suben las escaleras del Capitolio, donde el Congreso hace un recuento formal de votos de las elecciones de noviembre. pic.twitter.com/4aKiKK0qKb— Noticias Telemundo (@TelemundoNews) January 6, 2021
Directe de les protestes a Washington. El congrés ha de ratificar avui la victòria de Biden, i els seguidors de Trump semblen disposats a evitar-ho. https://t.co/RrzfVVcKMm— Jordi V. Pou (@JordiVPou) January 6, 2021
Protestors have entered the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/dzaDGn5MoC— Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) January 6, 2021
Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
Outside the Capitol, which is now on lockdown.— Washingtonian (@washingtonian) January 6, 2021
📸: @EvyMages pic.twitter.com/4ZMV9OSxLl