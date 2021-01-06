Partidarios de Trump intentaron tomarse el Capitolio en medio de ratificación del triunfo de Biden

Miles de partidarios de Trump Protestan en las afueras del Capitalio en Estados Unidos, donde el senado se encuentra corroborarando la victoria del candidato presidencial demócrata, Joe Biden.

Los protestantes superaron ampliamente a la seguridad del edificio y algunos ingresaron al histórico inmueble.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun



This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN