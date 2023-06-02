Mujer 'congeló' el cuerpo de su gata muerta y la mantiene en su velador: "Volver a tocarla es realmente especial"
La mujer pagó alrededor de dos millones y medio de pesos por el proceso.
Una mujer de Estados Unidos pagó 3.200 dólares, es decir, alrededor de dos millones y medio de pesos chilenos para preservar el cuerpo de su gatita muerta por medio de la deshidrocongelación.
Se trata de Soren High, quien aseguró en TikTok querer documentar el proceso luego de haber presenciado a su gatita de 16 años ser atacada fatalmente por un perro al que se había ofrecido a cuidar.
@teapourn Remembering Lokicat the only way she deserved ❤️ having a pet preserved is a personal decision and one that many may never understand. When i got Lokicat as a kitten, I knew this was how i was going to deal with ber death. I knew i never wanted her to be gone, and that I wanted to always have her with me. Her death was sudden, even though she was 16. We never expected this would happen and especially by a dog we had been fostering. This situation broke us into a billion pieces. After finding a home for the dog, we had Loki preserved through @Animal Family Pet with help through donations and raising funds with memorial fabrics and pieces. Her preservation cost nearly $3k and it was worth every Penny. . . #petmemorial #petpreservation #taxidermy #petsoftiktok #freezedriedpets #fypシ #foryou #grief #loss #memorial ♬ Relaxing lofi music(1014185) - Akase
Según explicó la mujer de 35 años, tuvo que guardar el cadáver del gato en su congelador durante un mes antes de enviarlo a Ohio, donde secarían por congelación a su cuerpo y corazón, mientras que los órganos internos serían cremados.
"Tener la capacidad de volver a tocarla es realmente especial, poder verla en la casa de nuevo, sólo sabiendo que ella está aquí, de verdad creo que personalmente me ayudará con mi duelo. Estoy muy, muy, muy feliz de volver a verla, de despertarme a su lado todas las mañanas y poder acariciarla", aseguró la mujer que mantiene el cuerpo de su mascota, Loki, en su velador.
Si bien High aseguró ser consciente de que muchas personas no entenderían su decisión y la criticarían por ello, una gran cantidad de internautas la apoyaron y solidarizaron con su sentir.
@teapourn Replying to @Jinger snap cleaning Lokicats glass eyes ❤️ i wish they were her real eyes. They really were special eyes. #petpreservation #petmemorial #foryou #catmemorial #fypシ #grief #loss #freezedriedpets #catsoftiktok #aftercare ♬ where is my mind (piano version) - your movie soundtrack
@teapourn Replying to @Kalll honestly i have put off making this video because it just plain hurts. I’ve drawn her, painted her, made fabrics of her, and watched her videos separately, but never like this. And as I sit here ugly crying into my phone while i make this, i am grateful i finally did. I miss her. So much. And i know life will be so different now; both without her, and with her preserved body. I think the important thing here, is acceptance of how things happened, and how life will be from now on. Growth sucks. It hurts. And its rarely how you’d assume itll be. But all this is necessary in order to become a better person. In whatever way that is after this. #petpreservation #petmemorial #foryou #blackcat #catsoftiktok #catmemorial #fypシ #grief #loss ♬ Get You the Moon - Syf