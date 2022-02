%u26A1%uFE0FRussian forces fired at radioactive waste disposal site in Kyiv. According to preliminary assessment of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, there is no threat to people outside the sanitary protection zone.

%u26A1%uFE0FUkraine's State Emergency Service has clarified that the shelling on a radioactive waste disposal site in Kyiv did not lead to depressurization of the storage of radioactive substances.



The hit was on the fence and the building itself and the tanks remain intact.